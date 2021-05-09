Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club TV Anime Gets 2nd Season in 2022

Announced during day 2 of 3rd live concert run

The second day of the " Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club 3rd Live! School Festival ~Yume no Hajimari~" concerts announced on Sunday that a second Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club anime season has been green-lit for a 2022 broadcast.

The first season premiered on the Tokyo MX channel as well as on the Bandai Channel , Line Live, and YouTube Live streaming services on October 3, 2020 at 10:30 p.m. (9:30 a.m. EDT). It also ran on Sun TV , KBS Kyoto , BS11 , TV Aichi , Shizuoka Asahi TV , TV Hokkaido , and TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting Co., Ltd.

The franchise 's staff introduced the members of Nijigasaki Academy's Idol Appreciation Club in 2017 as part of KLab Games and Bushiroad 's Love Live! School Idol Festival smartphone game's "Perfect Dream Project " (PDP).

Hajime Yatate , the collective pseudonym for the staff of Sunrise , was once again credited for original work. Sakurako Kimino was also credited again for original concept, as in previous Love Live! anime. Tomoyuki Kawamura ( Good Luck Girl! , Mitsuboshi Colors , Kamigami no Asobi - Ludere deorum ) directed the first season at Sunrise . Jin Tanaka ( Laid-Back Camp , Kirakira ☆ Precure a la Mode , Cinderella Nine ) was in charge of the series scripts. Takumi Yokota ( Pupipō! , Mitsuboshi Colors ) designed the characters.

In 2010, the anime studio Sunrise , Lantis , and ASCII Media Works ' Dengeki G Magazine launched Love Live! as a self-described "ultimate user-participation project" that lets its fans vote on the future of the fictional idols in the μ's school idol group. A series of music CDs and animated music videos then followed. The first Love Live! School idol project anime series (pictured right) premiered in January 2013, and the second series premiered in April 2014. The Love Live! The School Idol Movie film opened in Japan in June 2015.

The Love Live! Sunshine!! project was then announced in February 2015. The project's three key phrases are "Reader Participation," "Inspired by μ's," and "Seaside Town Setting." Fans chose the group's name Aqours by popular vote. The first Love Live! Sunshine!! television anime premiered in July 2016. The second season ran from October to December 2017. The Love Live! Sunshine!! The School Idol Movie Over the Rainbow film opened in Japan in January 2019.

The franchise 's staff recently announced a separate new television anime series, titled Love Live! Superstar!! , with open casting call auditions for one of the main cast members.