Love Live! Superstar!! Anime Premieres in July

New idol group Liella's 1st single debuts digitally on February 28

The official Twitter account for Love Live! Superstar!! , the Love Live! franchise 's new television anime, announced on Monday that the anime will premiere on the public broadcaster NHK 's E-tele channel in July.

The account also revealed that "Liella," the new idol group that will star in the anime, will debut their first single "Hajimari wa Kimi no Sora" (The Start Is Your Sky) for a limited time digitally on February 28. The song will debut in a 2D version in the Love Live! School Idol Festival ALL STARS game on April 7, and the single with an anime music video will also go on sale on April 7.

NHK-E will also rebroadcast the Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club ( Love Live! Nijigasaki Gakuen School Idol Dōkōkai ) anime on April 11 at 7:00 p.m. JST.

The members of Liella include:

The anime's official website describes the anime's story:

Yuigaoka Girls High School is a newly established school that lies between the Omotesando, Harajuku, and Aoyama neighborhoods of Tokyo. The story centers on its first batch of students. With no history, no upperclassmen or alumni, and no reputation, it is a school full of unknowns. Five girls, among them Kanon Shibuya, have a fateful encounter with school idols. Kanon decides, "I love singing. I want to make something come true with song!" Many feelings converge upon a star that has only started to grow. The future is blank and full of possibility for these girls, and their story that everyone will make possible has only just begun. Soar with your wings, our Love Live!

Hajime Yatate , the collective pseudonym for the staff of Sunrise , is once again credited for original work. Sakurako Kimino is also credited again for original concept, as in previous Love Live! anime. Takahiko Kyōgoku , the director of the original Love Live! School idol project and subsequent film, returns as director alongside Love Live! School idol project and Love Live! Sunshine!! writer Jukki Hanada . Atsushi Saito ( Black Fox ) is adapting franchise character designer Yūhei Murota 's original character designs. Yoshiaki Fujisawa also returns from the first Love Live! series as composer for the music.

The new anime project features the tagline, "Watashi o Kanaeru Monogatari — Hello!!! Love Live! " (The story of my dreams coming true. Hello!!! Love Live! "). This is a reference to the franchise 's previous tagline of "Minna de Kanaeru Monogatari," which refers to the fact that the school idol group's names, center performers, song lyrics, and other aspects are decided by fan vote.

The Love Live! Nijigasaki Gakuen School Idol Dōkōkai (Nijigasaki Academy's School Idol Appreciation Club) anime premiered on October 3.

In 2010, the anime studio Sunrise , Lantis , and ASCII Media Works ' Dengeki G Magazine launched Love Live! as a self-described "ultimate user-participation project" that lets its fans vote on the future of the fictional idols in the μ's school idol group. A series of music CDs and animated music videos then followed. The first Love Live! School idol project anime series (pictured right) premiered in January 2013, and the second series premiered in April 2014. The Love Live! The School Idol Movie film opened in Japan in June 2015.

The Love Live! Sunshine!! project was first announced in February 2015. The project's three key phrases are "Reader Participation," "Inspired by μ's," and "Seaside Town Setting." Fans chose the group's name Aqours by popular vote.

The first Love Live! Sunshine!! television anime premiered in July 2016. The second season ran from October to December 2017. The Love Live! Sunshine!! The School Idol Movie Over the Rainbow film opened in Japan in January 2019.