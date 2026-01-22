News
2026 Anpanman Film's Teaser Unveils Title, June 26 Opening
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The staff for the Anpanman films announced with a teaser trailer on Friday that the 37th film in the franchise is titled Soreike! Anpanman: Pantan to Yakusoku no Hoshi (Pantan and the Promised Star). The new movie will open in Japan on June 26.
The film will center on a new character named Pantan. Pantan is a red panda who seeks to find the treasure thought to be in a rainbow star in the night sky, in order to keep a promise made to an adventurer long ago. When Pantan and Anpanman encounter each other, Anpanman lends his abilities to help out Pantan.
Hiroyuki Yano, who has directed numerous previous films in the franchise, is directing the new film. Shoji Yonemura, a similar veteran of the franchise, is penning the film's script. Franchise composers Taku Izumi and Hiroaki Kondo are composing the music.
Soreike! Anpanman: Chapon no Hero!, the 36th film in the Anpanman franchise, opened in Japan last June and ranked #8 in its opening weekend. The film earned 132,757,670 yen (about US$924,000) in its first three days.
The Soreike! Anpanman television anime series began in 1988, and new Anpanman films have opened each summer since 1989. The 2014 film Soreike! Anpanman: Ringo Bōya to Minna no Negai (Let's Go! Anpanman: The Apple Boy and Everyone's Wishes) was the first film since Anpanman creator Takashi Yanase's death.
