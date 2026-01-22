2026 Anpanman Film's Teaser Unveils Title, June 26 Opening

The staff for the Anpanman films announced with a teaser trailer on Friday that the 37th film in the franchise is titled Soreike! Anpanman : Pantan to Yakusoku no Hoshi (Pantan and the Promised Star). The new movie will open in Japan on June 26.

The film will center on a new character named Pantan. Pantan is a red panda who seeks to find the treasure thought to be in a rainbow star in the night sky, in order to keep a promise made to an adventurer long ago. When Pantan and Anpanman encounter each other, Anpanman lends his abilities to help out Pantan.

Hiroyuki Yano , who has directed numerous previous films in the franchise , is directing the new film. Shoji Yonemura , a similar veteran of the franchise , is penning the film's script. Franchise composers Taku Izumi and Hiroaki Kondo are composing the music.

Soreike! Anpanman: Chapon no Hero! , the 36th film in the Anpanman franchise , opened in Japan last June and ranked #8 in its opening weekend. The film earned 132,757,670 yen (about US$924,000) in its first three days.

The Soreike! Anpanman television anime series began in 1988, and new Anpanman films have opened each summer since 1989. The 2014 film Soreike! Anpanman: Ringo Bōya to Minna no Negai ( Let's Go! Anpanman : The Apple Boy and Everyone's Wishes) was the first film since Anpanman creator Takashi Yanase 's death.