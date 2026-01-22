O-Parts Hunter's Seishi Kishimoto Launches New Manga

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account of DeNA 's Manga Box app revealed on Thursday that Seishi Kishimoto will launch a new manga titled Kamiyashiro: Jikosatsu no Kei (Kamiyashiro: Kei of Accidental Murders). The manga will have an early launch on LINE Manga on January 25, and will start serialization on Manga Box at a later date.

Image via Seishi Kishimoto's X/Twitter account ©Seishi Kishimoto

Kishimoto also announced the new manga on his X/ Twitter account, and describes the manga as a story of an assassin named Kei, who uses various gimmicks to commit "accidental murders."

Kishimoto drew the Mad Chimera World manga in 2017-2018, the Sukedachi Nine (Assist Nine) manga from 2014-2016, the action fantasy manga Kurenai no Ōkami to Ashikase no Hitsuji ( The Crimson Wolf and the Trapped Sheep ) in 2011-2013, and the fighting manga Blazer Drive in 2008-2010. He serialized his adventure series O-Parts Hunter ( 666 Satan ) in Shonen Gangan from 2001 until 2007, and Viz Media published all 19 volumes of the manga between 2006 and 2009.

Kishimoto published the "Yobigami" one-shot manga on Manga Box in 2021. The one-shot is based on a manga that appeared in the second episode of the 2021 Oh! My Boss! Koi wa Bessatsu de (Love is a Supplement) live-action television series. The one-shot is credited to Kishimoto as "Ukyō Arazome," a character in the show (played by Natsuki Hanae ) who is the manga creator of "Yobigami."

Kishimoto launched the Monster Life and the Earth ( Monster no Isha ) manga on Manga Box in December 2021 to celebrate the app's eighth anniversary. The manga ended with its seventh compiled book volume, which released digitally in August 2023.

Kishimoto is the younger twin brother of Naruto manga creator Masashi Kishimoto .