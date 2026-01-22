Ariana and the Elder Codex Game's Trailer Previews Story

Game launches for PS4, PS5, Switch on March 24; PC in spring

Idea Factory International began streaming on Thursday an English story trailer for Compile Heart and HYDE 's Ariana and the Elder Codex game:

Image courtesy of Idea Factory International © 2025 IDEA FACTORY/COMPILE HEART/HYDE, Inc. All rights reserved.

Idea Factory

Compile Heart

HYDE

Ariana and the Elder Codex

PlayStation

International will release and'sgame physically and digitally for4,5, andSwitch on March 24, and then for PC viain spring 2026.

The Steam release will include English and Japanese voiceover options, with support for English, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese.

The company describes the game:

The Librarian Ariana's mission is to repair the Seven Hero Codices, which have been altered. Due to the terrible damages, magic has vanished from the world. By utilizing special Librarian magic that allows her to enter Codices, Ariana seeks to mend the books to bring back magic. Can Ariana safely repair each tome and unravel the mysteries hidden within the Library? In the action platformer, players control Ariana as she enters the Seven Hero Codices. There are over 30 unlockable Magic Spells and Skills, as well as craftable Magic Items.

The game debuted in Japan as Mahо̄ Shisho Ariana: Nana Eiketsu no Sho on August 21.



Source: Press release