Ariana and the Elder Codex Game Launches in West for PS4, PS5, Switch on March 24

Image courtesy of Idea Factory International © 2025 IDEA FACTORY/COMPILE HEART/HYDE, Inc. All rights reserved.

Idea Factory International announced on Tuesday that it will release Compile Heart and HYDE 's Ariana and the Elder Codex game physically and digitally for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on March 24, and then for PC via Steam in spring 2026.

The Steam release will include English and Japanese voiceover options, with support for English, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese.

The game debuted in Japan as Mahо̄ Shisho Ariana: Nana Eiketsu no Sho on August 21.



Source: Press release