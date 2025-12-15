Iron Wok Jan! Manga Gets TV Anime by Director Ei Aoki, Troyca in 2026

A website opened on Monday to announce the television anime of Shinji Saijyo 's cooking manga Iron Wok Jan! ( Tetsunabe no Jan! ) has been green-lit for next year. Ei Aoki ( Fate/Zero , Aldnoah.Zero , Girls Bravo , Wandering Son ) is directing the anime at TROYCA .

The original Iron Wok Jan! manga centers on a brilliant young chef named Jan Akiyama, who works at a top class restaurant where he is constantly challenging Kiriko Gobanchō, the granddaughter of the restaurant's owner and a great chef in her own right. While Kiriko believes that food should be made with the customer in mind, Jan believes that cooking should be used for competition.

Saijyo ran the original manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine from 1995 to 2000, and Akita Shoten published 27 volumes for the series. ComicsOne published the first 13 volumes of the series in English from 2002 to 2005, before DrMaster acquired the license and published the remaining volumes from 2005 to 2007.

Saijyo also published the Tetsunabe no Jan! R: Chōjō Sakusen ( Iron Wok Jan! R: The Summit Operations ) manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion , and Akita Shoten published 10 compiled book volumes for the series. Bingo Morihashi launched the Tetsupai no Jan! spinoff manga in Takeshobo 's Kindai Mahjong magazine in August 2015. Takeshobo published the manga's third compiled book volume in October. Saijyo launched the successor manga Tetsunabe no Jan!! 2nd (Iron Wok Jan!! 2nd) in 2017.

The manga franchise has over 10 million copies in circulation.

Source: Comic Natalie