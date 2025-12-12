News
Voice Actress Julie Mayfield Dies
posted on by Alex Mateo
Mayfield voiced Dr. Kureha in One Piece, Kyoko in Fruits Basket, Eva in Case Closed
Mary Collins Agency revealed on Tuesday that voice actress Julie Mayfield died on November 20. She was 67.
Mayfield voiced Dr. Kureha in Funimation's One Piece dub, Kyoko Honda in the 2001 Fruits Basket anime, Eva Kaden (Eri Kisaki in original) in Case Closed, and Queen Victoria in Black Butler.
A memorial service will be held in 2026.
Mayfield worked with Mary Collins Agency for 35 years. She has appeared in theater in Dallas-Fort Worth, and performed improv with 4 out of 5 Doctors and Lone Star Comedy.
