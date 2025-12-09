Interest
Anime World Offers Condolences After Voice Actor Tomomichi Nishimura's Death, Part I

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Creators, artists, fans came together for their farewells

hp
The world lost a veteran anime voice actor with the announcement of Tomomichi Nishimura's death on December 8. He is best known for his roles as Coach Anzai from Slam Dunk, Shibaraku from Chō Mashin Eiyūden Wataru, Richard Mardukas from Full Metal Panic!, Mike in Ojarumaru, Jamitov Hyman in Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam, defensive captain officer Takeda from Matchless Raijin-Oh, and for generations of gamers, Vega (M. Bison in English) and Gōki (Akuma) in various Street Fighter games. His work has touched the lives and hearts of creators and fans alike and reminded them, as Coach Anzai famously said, "If you give up, that's when the game is over." Now, those creators and fans are paying their respects to the late Tomomichi Nishimura.

Nao Arakawa

I am at a loss for words after hearing of Tomomichi Nishimura-san's passing. I would like to express my deepest condolences.

Rica Fukami

What… Nishimura-san…
He was kind to me since I was new to voice acting, and I can only him smiling.
I'll miss you so much.
For now, I can only pray for your soul to rest in peace.

Toshio Furukawa

■As soon as I heard the news of Nishimura Tomoaki-san's passing, I was hit by an intense sense of loss. It was greater than what I felt when my own parents died. No words could truly capture the depth of our relationship as he was more than a brother-in-arms, colleague, or comrade.
I have a photo of us laughing while saying, "We've been competing with each other for so long. We've crossed a grand river together" in the anime recording studio. We went theough so much togeher in the theater troupe… He'd insist, “I was born a month and a half earlier, so I'm the older brother,” yet he'd call me “Toshio-chan!” while I casually called him “Tomomichi!” With all politeness… Don't go before mea, Tomomichi! … I can't… My head is burning hot and the tears won't stop… I never thought I'd say to Tomomichi, "I offer my deepest condolences"… Can it really be...

Shoji Gatoh (Full Metal Panic!)

I heard Tomomichi Nishimura-san passed away. I had the pleasure of him playing the role of TDD's second-in-command, Lieutenant Colonel Mardukas, in the anime based on my work. I pray for his soul to rest in peace.

Noriko Hidaka

Tomomichi Nishimura-san…
We worked together on various projects, but for me, he is the Executive Officer from Gunbuster.
He was a very kind person.
Rest in peace…
Thank you for all your hard work.

Fumi Hirano

Tomobiki High School's principal from Urusei Yatsura has to be voiced by Tomomichi Nishimura-san.
I'll watch it again. Over and over again.
He always looked like he was having so much fun.
I loved you, Nishimura-san.
Thank you for everything.
I'll never forget!

Kazuhiko Inoue

Tomomichi Nishimura-san, it's so tragic. Thank you so much for all your support since my debut. I was so happy to perform with you, Chido-san. Just having you in the studio made me feel at ease. …Thank you so much. I pray for your soul to rest in peace.

Mika Kanai

Tomomichi Nishimura-san.
Chido-san, thank you for always being so kind to me.
You loved horse racing and would always have a red pencil tucked behind your ear and the horse racing newspaper in your back pocket and ask me, “Mika, what are your favorite numbers? If I win I'll take you to dinner.” Even when you lost, you still took me to dinner.
I will always love you.
Until we meet again…
May your soul rest in peace.

Yūko Kobayashi

I'm feeling down because there's so much sad news.
Tomomichi Nishimura-san,
You were always smiling, calm, and kind.
I wish we could have had another drink together.
May your soul rest in peace.

Toshiyuki Morikawa

Tomomichi Nishimura-san…
He was a veteran who always protected me and spoiled me when I was a bit cocky after my debut. I have countless memories performing with and drinking with him, and in recent years, whenever we met in the studio, we would have lively discussions about our physicals… I am where I am today because Chido-san pushed me forward. Let's meet again. We'll drink!

Ryōtarō Okiayu

The passing of Tomomichi Nishimura-san, who was Anzai-sensei to me.
It was 10 years ago we celebrated the release of the Blu-ray Box set.
The last time we met was on Ojarumaru.
I'll never forget his gentle smile and voice.
May he rest in peace.
Because if you give up, that's when the game is over.

Televi-Kun

Voice actor Tomomichi Nishimura-san passed away on November 29 at the age of 79.
He played a wide range of roles, including Kaku in Robot King Daioja, the principal in Urusei Yatsura, Coach Anzai in SLAM DUNK, Jum-bowhale in Engine Sentai Go-onger, and Beast Chimera in Kamen Rider Wizard.
We offer our deepest condolences.

Takanobu Terada

I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to Tomomichi Nishimura-san. In Super Robot Wars he portrayed various roles from the early days of the series, including Jamitov (Zeta Gundam), Ghiwaza (L-GTaim), Mardukas (Full Metal), and Shibaraku (Wataru).
The last time we worked together was recording the role of Shibaraku in Super Robot Wars X… and he spoke at length about his fondness for the role. Thank you very much.

Takahiro Yamada (Matchless Raijin-Oh mecha designer)

Tomomichi Nishimura-san,
Thank you very much.

Kappei Yamaguchi

Tomomichi-san.
He was a great veteran whom I loved and who always treated me kindly from my debut.
Ah, all I can remember is your beaming smile.
I miss you, I'm so sad.
Thank you for all your hard work.
And thank you very much.
May your soul rest in peace…
I remember when we talked in the One Piece studio and you showed me pictures of your grandchildren, you looked like a truly kind grandpa, and that made me feel happy too.

Did we miss any eulogies to Tomomichi Nishimura? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email.

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

Interest homepage / archives