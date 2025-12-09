Interest
Anime World Offers Condolences After Voice Actor Tomomichi Nishimura's Death, Part I
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Nao Arakawa
西村知道さんご逝去の報に接し、言葉がありません。謹んでお悔やみ申し上げます。 pic.twitter.com/xJQR3UicMu— 荒川直人 (@nao_arakawa) December 8, 2025
I am at a loss for words after hearing of Tomomichi Nishimura-san's passing. I would like to express my deepest condolences.
Rica Fukami
え…西村さん…。— 深見梨加♀🧡 (@ricafukami88) December 8, 2025
新人の頃から仲良くしていただいてて、笑顔しか思い出せない。
寂しすぎるよ。
今はただ、ご冥福をお祈りいたします。
声優・西村知道さん死去 「SLAM DUNK」安西先生役 9月に体調不良のため一時休業(スポニチアネックス)#Yahooニュースhttps://t.co/5Bt4YVQ7TE
What… Nishimura-san…
He was kind to me since I was new to voice acting, and I can only him smiling.
I'll miss you so much.
For now, I can only pray for your soul to rest in peace.
Toshio Furukawa
■西村知道さんの訃報に接した途端、強烈な喪失感に襲われた。それは僕の両親が亡くなった時のそれを上回るり大きなものだった。戦友、同僚、僚友、どんな言葉に置き換えても足りないほどの関係だった。… pic.twitter.com/30gjtfIv41— 声優・古川登志夫（青二プロダクション） (@TOSHIO_FURUKAWA) December 8, 2025
■As soon as I heard the news of Nishimura Tomoaki-san's passing, I was hit by an intense sense of loss. It was greater than what I felt when my own parents died. No words could truly capture the depth of our relationship as he was more than a brother-in-arms, colleague, or comrade.
I have a photo of us laughing while saying, "We've been competing with each other for so long. We've crossed a grand river together" in the anime recording studio. We went theough so much togeher in the theater troupe… He'd insist, “I was born a month and a half earlier, so I'm the older brother,” yet he'd call me “Toshio-chan!” while I casually called him “Tomomichi!” With all politeness… Don't go before mea, Tomomichi! … I can't… My head is burning hot and the tears won't stop… I never thought I'd say to Tomomichi, "I offer my deepest condolences"… Can it really be...
Shoji Gatoh (Full Metal Panic!)
西村知道さんがお亡くなりになったとのことです。私の原作アニメですとTDD副長のマデューカス中佐役で大変お世話になりました。ご冥福をお祈りします。— 賀東招二 (@gatosyoji) December 8, 2025
I heard Tomomichi Nishimura-san passed away. I had the pleasure of him playing the role of TDD's second-in-command, Lieutenant Colonel Mardukas, in the anime based on my work. I pray for his soul to rest in peace.
Noriko Hidaka
西村知道さん…— 日髙のり子 (Noriko Hidaka) (@nonko_hidaka531) December 8, 2025
いろいろな作品で共演させていただきましたが、私にとってはやはり「トップをねらえ！」の副長さんの印象が強いです。
とても優しい方でした。
どうぞ安らかに…
お疲れ様でした。
Tomomichi Nishimura-san…
We worked together on various projects, but for me, he is the Executive Officer from Gunbuster.
He was a very kind person.
Rest in peace…
Thank you for all your hard work.
Fumi Hirano
「うる星やつら」友引高校の校長先生は、— hiranofumi 平野文です (@hiranofumi) December 8, 2025
西村知道さんのお声でなければ、ダメだったの。
また一度、見返します。何度でも。何度でも。
いつも愉しそ～～～に、なさってらした。
西村さん、わたし大好きでした。
いつもありがとうございます。
忘れるもんか！ #西村知道さん
Tomobiki High School's principal from Urusei Yatsura has to be voiced by Tomomichi Nishimura-san.
I'll watch it again. Over and over again.
He always looked like he was having so much fun.
I loved you, Nishimura-san.
Thank you for everything.
I'll never forget!
Kazuhiko Inoue
西村知道さん、悲しすぎます。デビューの時から本当におせわになりました。ちどうさんと共演するのが嬉しかった。ちどうさんがスタジオにいるだけで安心しました。・・・ありがとうございました。心よりご冥福をお祈りいたします。 https://t.co/Z684Vv7zwU— 井上和彦（声優） (@inouekazuhiko) December 8, 2025
Tomomichi Nishimura-san, it's so tragic. Thank you so much for all your support since my debut. I was so happy to perform with you, Chido-san. Just having you in the studio made me feel at ease. …Thank you so much. I pray for your soul to rest in peace.
Mika Kanai
西村知道さん。— かないみか (@MIkAKANAI3018) December 8, 2025
ちど〜さん、いつも優しくしてくれてありがとうございました。
競馬が大好きで、赤い色鉛筆を耳にはさんで、競馬新聞を後ろポッケに入れて、みか、好きな数字は？当たったらご馳走するねって、外れてもご馳走してくれましたね。
ずっと大好きです。
また会う日まで。。。… https://t.co/TCUZk2DIvW
Tomomichi Nishimura-san.
Chido-san, thank you for always being so kind to me.
You loved horse racing and would always have a red pencil tucked behind your ear and the horse racing newspaper in your back pocket and ask me, “Mika, what are your favorite numbers? If I win I'll take you to dinner.” Even when you lost, you still took me to dinner.
I will always love you.
Until we meet again…
May your soul rest in peace.
Yūko Kobayashi
悲しいお知らせが多くて— 小林優子 (@konbumirin) December 8, 2025
凹みます
西村知道さん
いつもニコニコ笑顔
穏やかでお優しかった
又一緒に飲みたかったなぁ🍶
心よりご冥福をお祈りいたします
I'm feeling down because there's so much sad news.
Tomomichi Nishimura-san,
You were always smiling, calm, and kind.
I wish we could have had another drink together.
May your soul rest in peace.
Toshiyuki Morikawa
西村知道さん・・・デビューしたての生意気な私をいつも守ってくれて、可愛がってくれた大先輩。数えきれない共演と一緒にお酒を飲んだ思い出、近年はスタジオで会うと健康談議に華を咲かせていたのに、、今の私がいるのは“ちどうさん”が背中を押してくれたからです。また会いましょうね。飲みますよ！ https://t.co/1u0UZQiGKY— 森川智之(もりかわとしゆき) (@moriax291) December 8, 2025
Tomomichi Nishimura-san…
He was a veteran who always protected me and spoiled me when I was a bit cocky after my debut. I have countless memories performing with and drinking with him, and in recent years, whenever we met in the studio, we would have lively discussions about our physicals… I am where I am today because Chido-san pushed me forward. Let's meet again. We'll drink!
Ryōtarō Okiayu
私にとっての安西先生でもある西村知道さんの訃報。— 置鮎龍太郎 『地獄先生ぬ〜べ〜』 第2クールは、1月7(水)放送開始！！ (@chikichikiko) December 8, 2025
Blu-rayBOXの発売記念でご一緒させていただいたのは、ちょうど10年前でしたかhttps://t.co/1Hl3I4uat3
最後にお会いしたのは、おじゃる丸。
優しい笑顔とお声、いつまでも忘れません。
謹んでご冥福を。
諦めたらそこで試合終了ですものね。 pic.twitter.com/n9qZWOyu0Q
The passing of Tomomichi Nishimura-san, who was Anzai-sensei to me.
It was 10 years ago we celebrated the release of the Blu-ray Box set.
The last time we met was on Ojarumaru.
I'll never forget his gentle smile and voice.
May he rest in peace.
Because if you give up, that's when the game is over.
Televi-Kun
声優の西村知道さんが11月29日に79歳で逝去されたそうです#最強ロボダイオージャ のカクさん #うる星やつら の校長 #SLAMDUNK の安西先生や #炎神戦隊ゴーオンジャー の炎神ジャン･ボエール #仮面ライダーウィザード のビーストキマイラ等、幅広く活躍— てれびくん【公式】 (@Televi_Kun) December 8, 2025
謹んで哀悼の意を表します#西村知道 さん pic.twitter.com/1JmSInPjc8
Voice actor Tomomichi Nishimura-san passed away on November 29 at the age of 79.
He played a wide range of roles, including Kaku in Robot King Daioja, the principal in Urusei Yatsura, Coach Anzai in SLAM DUNK, Jum-bowhale in Engine Sentai Go-onger, and Beast Chimera in Kamen Rider Wizard.
We offer our deepest condolences.
Takanobu Terada
西村知道さんのご冥福を心からお祈り致します。スパロボではジャミトフ（Ζガンダム）、ギワザ（エルガイム）、マデューカス（フルメタ）、シバラク（ワタル）などシリーズ初期から様々な役でご出演いただきました。…— 寺田貴信/Takanobu_Terada (@TakanobuTerada) December 8, 2025
I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to Tomomichi Nishimura-san. In Super Robot Wars he portrayed various roles from the early days of the series, including Jamitov (Zeta Gundam), Ghiwaza (L-GTaim), Mardukas (Full Metal), and Shibaraku (Wataru).
The last time we worked together was recording the role of Shibaraku in Super Robot Wars X… and he spoke at length about his fondness for the role. Thank you very much.
Takahiro Yamada (Matchless Raijin-Oh mecha designer)
西村知道さん— やまだたかひろ (@YamadaxTakahiro) December 8, 2025
ありがとうございました｡ pic.twitter.com/zZJ1eS2O6e
Tomomichi Nishimura-san,
Thank you very much.
Kappei Yamaguchi
ワンピのスタジオで— 山口勝平@「勝平大百科 50キャラで見る僕の声優史」発売中です❗️ (@ENma_Dororon) December 8, 2025
お孫さんの写真を見せて下さいながらお話しして下さったお顔が正に好々爺で、こっちまで幸せな気持ちになった事、思い出しました。
Tomomichi-san.
He was a great veteran whom I loved and who always treated me kindly from my debut.
Ah, all I can remember is your beaming smile.
I miss you, I'm so sad.
Thank you for all your hard work.
And thank you very much.
May your soul rest in peace…
I remember when we talked in the One Piece studio and you showed me pictures of your grandchildren, you looked like a truly kind grandpa, and that made me feel happy too.
