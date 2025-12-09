Live-Action Sakamoto Days Film's Teaser Announces April 29 Opening

The official website for the live-action film of Yuuto Suzuki 's Sakamoto Days manga began streaming a teaser trailer for the film on Wednesday. The teaser announces the film's April 29 opening date.

Sakamoto Days

memberstars as Tarō Sakamoto, andplays Shin Asakura. Meguro read the original manga several years ago, and said that he took on many previous roles to convey something to the audience, but this time he is appearing infor his own sake.

Fumiya Takahashi plays Shin Asakura. Aya Ueto plays Tarō Sakamoto's wife Aoi Sakamoto, while Miyu Yoshimoto plays Tarō Sakamoto's daughter Hana Sakamoto.

Yūichi Fukuda (live-action Gintama , Under Ninja ) directs and writes the script for the film. Fukuda said that editing is already done on the film, and even though it has no CG and music yet, he thinks it is already good enough to show in theaters. Keiya Tabuchi ( Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time , live-action Attack on Titan , Kamen Rider Amazons ) is directing the action. CREDEUS is producing the film with Avex Pictures .

Suzuki published a one-shot titled "Sakamoto" in Jump Giga in December 2019, and then launched the main manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in November 2020. The manga began its "final battle" in August.

Viz Media and MANGA Plus are publishing the manga in English digitally. Viz is also publishing the manga in print. MANGA Plus describes the story:

Taro Sakamoto was the ultimate assassin, feared by villains and admired by hitmen. But one day...he fell in love! Retirement, marriage, fatherhood and then... Sakamoto gained weight! the chubby guy who runs the neighborhood store is actually a former legendary hitman! Can he protect his family from danger? Get ready to experience a new kind of action comedy series!

The manga's spinoff titled Sakamoto Holidays launched in Shueisha 's Saikyō Jump magazine in July 2024. Tetsu Ōkawa , who works as an assistant on the main manga, is drawing the spinoff. The main manga inspired a novel in April 2023, and a second novel shipped in December 2024.

The manga's anime adaptation premiered on TV Tokyo and affiliated channels on January 11, and the series also debuted on Netflix on January 11. The first part had 11 episodes.

The anime's second part premiered on July 14 on TV Tokyo and affiliated channels. The second part's first episode streamed in advance on Netflix on July 14, and only the 12th episode streamed simultaneously with the Japanese TV broadcast.

The manga has also inspired a smartphone puzzle game that launched on April 2.