Hideo Kojima Makes Voice Cameo in Zootopia 2

The icon of stealth video games makes his Disney debut

Disney Japan made a shock announcement on Tuesday: video game director Hideo Kojima is making his Disney debut in the Japanese language dub of Zootopia 2. Kojima will cameo as Zootopia police officer Paul Moldebrandt.

Image via www.disney.co.jp ©Disney

Kojima commented on his appearance in the Zootopia 2 press release: “I've had several cameo appearances in live-action films and games, but this is my first time dubbing for an animated feature film. And it's none other than Disney!” Kojima continued, “And it's the sequel to my favorite film, Zootopia! On top of that, the offer came directly from Jared Bush, the director, so I was incredibly honored and accepted without hesitation.”

Following Disney Japan's announcement Zootopia 2 director Jared Bush released a comment on Kojima's casting on his X (formerly Twitter ) account. “Can't tell you how excited I am to confirm that master storyteller and creator of some of my favorite games of all time has joined [Zootopia 2]. [ Hideo Kojima ] is a cinematic legend and I'm deeply honored to welcome him to the Zootopia family,” Bush commented.

Zootopia 2 is the sequel to 2016's Zootopia. The films stars Ginnifer Goodwin as Judy Hopps and Jason Bateman as Nick Wilde as police officers in the Zootopia Police Department. Zootopia 2 opened on November 26 in the United States, and is set to open this Friday in Japan.