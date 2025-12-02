You and Idol Precure Manga Ends as Futago Kamikita's Final Precure Manga

Image via Comic Days © Futago Kamikita, ABC-A, Toei Animation

The January 2026 issue of Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine announced on Wednesday that Futago Kamikita 's manga adaptation of the You and Idol Precure♪ anime will end in the magazine's next issue on December 29. (The creators are actually twin sisters Jitsuna and Kizuna Kamikita, with "Kamikita Futago" literally meaning "Kamikita Twins.")

In addition, the issue confirmed that the duo will no longer draw the manga adaptations of the Precure anime franchise , so You and Idol Precure♪ becomes their final Precure manga.

The sisters have drawn the manga adaptations for the franchise since the very first anime, Futari wa Pretty Cure , in 2004. They have also drawn manga adaptations of some of the annual films.

The You and Idol Precure♪ television anime premiered on ABC TV, TV Asahi , and 22 other affiliated channels throughout Japan on February 2 at 8:30 a.m. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs.

Eiga Kimi to Idol Precure♪ ( You and Idol Precure♪ the Movie) opened in theaters on September 12.

The next entry for the series for 2026 is titled Star Detective Precure! ( Meitantei Precure! ). The series will be the 23rd series in the franchise .