Episode 1151 of One Piece gives us the Black Friday deal of the century: two Joy-forms for the price of one!
This week presents us with a big, bombastic battle as the escape from Egghead runs into a few elder-sized snags. This turns the tide (snarf) more than a few times in our brief 20-ish minutes, with the pendulum swinging back and forth between the Navy and the pirates. There isn't a lot of time for any major tension to build up, but it remains entertaining watching powerful warriors clash while waves crash and ships explode (sorry, dear reader, I couldn't find a third rhyme).
Entertainment is the keyword here. Just about everything that happens has some level of frivolity, excitement, or uplifting quality to it. Luffy eating to regain his strength is a scene we've watched countless times, yet the hilarity of him eating off the oversized Elbaph-warrior portions is palpable. Ships dancing along the cartoonish waves that are more rubber than water brought a big smile to my face, and the action sequences were all suitably intense and well-rendered. The dance of Nika is so infectious that it makes the giants dance along despite their imminent danger, and awakening something within Bonney's past both bring big smiles too, though one more bittersweet than the other.
Bonny gaining a new super-mode is a bit of a lightning rod moment. I'm not quite sure how to refer to it - Joy Girl? Nika Bonney? In any case, Bonney taps into the same power that Luffy does and gains access to Nika's power. I have seen a fair amount of discussion about how folks view this power-up, and I admit I wasn't totally sure how to feel about it myself when it happened in the manga. It does seemingly come out of nowhere, at least relative to how long it took Luffy to tap into this power; he has barely had the ability that long, and in a way, it seems to cheapen his accomplishment. On the other hand, it's fun to see a power-up that is less about some ancient bloodline inheritance but rather a state of mind or spirit that basically anyone can achieve given the right conditions. I am more positive on it overall, and plus it helps that Bonney looks really cool in her new form, in addition to allowing more cartoony gag-manga-fighters available in the story. I wonder if part of Luffy's legend will be inspiring enough hope and joy in others that he will allow even more people to tap into the same Nika form, and that will be how he topples the powers that be in the end.
This week, Coop and Lucas reminisce about a vestige of the Old Internet: abridged anime series.― This week, Coop and Lucas reminisce about a vestige of the Old Internet: abridged anime series. Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the participants in this chatlog are not the views of Anime News Network.Spoiler Warning for discussion of the series ahead. @RiderStrike @BWProwl @LucasDeRuyte...
Hirokazu Koreeda directs 2026 film based on Chainsaw Man creator's 1-shot manga― The 222nd chapter of Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man manga on the Shonen Jump+ app announced on Wednesday that Fujimoto's "Look Back" one-shot manga is getting a live-action film in 2026. An official website opened and unveiled visuals: Hirokazu Kore-eda (Air Doll) is directing and editing the film, and is also writing ...
Youko may have been thrown in the deep end, but no matter how deep the water, she was always going to have to learn to swim on her own.― One of the most familiar fantasies in children's literature is that the protagonist is secretly royalty from another world. But what if that's more of a nightmare than a fantasy? That's the position Youko finds herself in in the second volume of Fuyumi Ono's classi...
Reki Kawahara launched novels in 2022 with art by Yukiko Horiguchi & 4 volumes so far― Kadokawa announced on Tuesday that Sword Art Online author Reki Kawahara's Demons' Crest novel series is inspiring a television anime. The novels' illustrator Yukiko Horiguchi (who is also known for character designs in Kyoto Animation's K-ON!, Lucky Star, and Tamako Love Story) drew the below illustration to cele...
Musicals debuted in 2015― The official website for the stage musical adaptations of the Touken Ranbu franchise announced on Tuesday that the musicals will end by December 2027, two years from now, making the musicals run for 12 years and two months (the first musical debuted in October 2015). The musicals' plans for the coming year include three new musical each running from February to March, in Ma...
Sonic the Hedgehog 4 sequel film scheduled for March 19, 2027― Entertainment news website Deadline reported on Monday that Paramount is releasing a new film in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise on December 22, 2028. Variety reported a day before the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 film's release that Paramount Pictures is producing a Sonic the Hedgehog 4 sequel film, which is scheduled for a March 19, 2027 rele...
This is how you write a book about yokai.― This is how you write a book about yokai. Yokai are, of course, the supernatural given form. Monsters of our own imaginations, mysteries of daily life, the strange, the unusual, the scary, who are assumed to have their own whims, and their own rules. Throw in a little non-linear storytelling that breaks all its own internal structure, then wind it up and le...
The SANDA anime and manga turn heads while exploring some of the most uncomfortable truths about being a young person on the verge of adulthood at a time when these topics are dominating public discourse.― Spoilers for the Sanda anime and manga. Content Warning: Discussions of Body Dysmorphia Animated by the acclaimed studio Science Saru and an adaptation of a manga penned by famed Beastars creator...
Spy×Family is #1 for a second week, while Uma Musume and The Fragrant Flower keep hitting high spots week after week; all of them nipping at the heels of My Hero Academia in the cumulative.― Let's have a look at what ANN readers consider the best (and worst) of the season,
based on the polls you can find in our Daily Streaming Reviews
and on the Your Score page with the latest simulcasts. Keep in m...
Not only does this show address my issue with the lack of mathematics, but it even uses that as a plot point, tying into the larger narrative.― After watching the first five episodes of this season, my biggest complaint was that Fermat set up a very interesting premise that it wasn't fully utilizing. The show sold itself under the idea of a protagonist who utilized mathematics in the world of cookin...
Arslan author now rehabilitating in nursing facility, but still continues to write― Hiroaki Adachi, the head of the Wright Staff company which manages the business affairs of The Legend of the Galactic Heroes and The Heroic Legend of Arslan novelist Yoshiki Tanaka, reported on Sunday that Tanaka had suffered a debilitating cerebral hemorrhage exactly one year ago on November 30, 2024. Tanaka had col...
Attendees also got a look at his part of The Edge of Time compellation film, A Girl Meets a Boy and a Robot.― LeSean Thomas put it best at the Japan Society in New York. The place held a few events in November revolving around creators. While the convention scene is important, there is only so much ground that can be covered in a limited conventional panel setting. The Japan Society allowed Thomas ...
Certifiably bonkers stop-motion work of cinematic madness.― Director Takehide Hori is an auteur in every sense of the word – his singular, obsessive vision saw him single-handedly produce the thirty-minute stop-motion short Junk Head 1 back in 2013. So rapturously received was his debut work that he spent seven years expanding it to feature-length format, with the full Junk Head movie seeing interna...
Creator Nimo Gotō looks forward to "new Everyday Host series"― A fan appreciation festival event for the short anime of Nimo Gotō's Everyday Host four-panel manga announced on Saturday that a sequel to the anime has been green-lit. The announcement did not specify the format or medium of the sequel, but Gotō said in comments about the news that he was looking forward to a "new Everyday Host series."...
With a little help from his popular vocalist partners, the Attack on Titan, Kill la Kill, and Aldnoah.Zero composer's Los Angeles concert was a rocking success.― Hiroyuki Sawano is a name that needs no introduction. From Attack on Titan to Solo Leveling to most recently To Be Hero X, his sound has become synonymous with making your anime sound epic. So when the Peacock Theater announced they would ...
Hypnosis Mic's Evil Line Records, Dazed created housemates who embody elemental traits― Chōjin-teki Share House Story Charisma (Superhuman Shared Residence Story: Charisma), a project centering around 2D characters from the Evil Line Records label (Hypnosis Mic) and the intellectual property company Dazed, is inspiring a television anime. Evil Line Records and Dazed launched the original project in ...
Orange, Igloo Studio to produce series about boy who possesses power of Godzilla― TOHO Animation revealed on Saturday a new Godzilla anime series is in production. The company also revealed a piece of concept art for the work. TOHO Animation stated the anime will have a unique protagonist compared to all the works in the franchise's 70-year history: the protagonist will be a boy who possesses the po...