Red, White & Royal Blue Novel Gets Manga Adaptation

Futami Shobo Publishing announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on November 23 that Casey McQuiston's Red, White & Royal Blue novel is getting a manga adaptation by Fuki Mamori. The manga will launch on boys' love manga platform La Roseraie on December 20, and then on online bookstores on December 23.

Image via Futami Shobo Publishing's X/Twitter © Fuki Mamori, Case McQuiston, Futami Shobo Publishing

Amazon describes the novel's story:

When his mother became President, Alex Claremont-Diaz was promptly cast as the American equivalent of a young royal. Handsome, charismatic, genius―his image is pure millennial-marketing gold for the White House. There's only one problem: Alex has a beef with the actual prince, Henry, across the pond. And when the tabloids get hold of a photo involving an Alex-Henry altercation, U.S./British relations take a turn for the worse.

Heads of family, state, and other handlers devise a plan for damage control: staging a truce between the two rivals. What at first begins as a fake, Instragramable friendship grows deeper, and more dangerous, than either Alex or Henry could have imagined. Soon Alex finds himself hurtling into a secret romance with a surprisingly unstuffy Henry that could derail the campaign and upend two nations and begs the question: Can love save the world after all? Where do we find the courage, and the power, to be the people we are meant to be? And how can we learn to let our true colors shine through?

Publisher St Martin's Griffin released the novel in May 2019. Amazon Studios adapted the novel into a live-action movie in August 2023.