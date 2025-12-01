How would you rate episode 5 of

It took some time, but Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Animation is finally playing to its strengths. Ask anyone why they're playing this phone game, and they're not going to say “the plot.” They're going to tell you all about the extensive cast of characters, their unique quirks and designs, and the way they all interact. “A Mealtime Chat” was the breather this anime needed, giving the characters time and space to show off what makes them special. An instantly iconic scene of egg-based violence made this the show's best episode yet.

For the love of Walt, Ace, stop talking smack about people who are standing directly behind you over and over again! Riddle's unreasonable and nonsensical rules deserve a bit of ribbing, but Ace is only digging himself into a deeper hole with every one-liner. The way he kept calling Riddle a “pretty boy” as an insult reminded me of that one “female bullying” meme photo with sapphic undertones—a real elephant in the room moment in this property that has hinted at a thousand mix-and-match BL ships among its expansive cast. This was also the first time we learned Riddle was given the role of house warden right after being admitted to Night Raven College, indicating he's just as young as Ace and Deuce, muddling his way through the only way he knows how: sticking to the rules like a bible. This alternate perspective makes Riddle sympathetic for perhaps the first time.

Ace is about the only character whom I'd like to shut up; everyone else needs to keep talking. In my episode three review, I complained that Deuce's hair-trigger temper and concern about his mom were unclear; in this episode, he opened up about both of those and then some. The triggering event, however, is going to live rent-free in my head for some time. Forget “Sorry, it's egg time!” and get ready for “Sorry, Mrs. Chicken!” That's the apology Deuce forces out of an egg-cracking thug out of a misguided belief that eggs for consumption are fertilized. Luckily, Yu was there to be a voice of reason after Deuce cracked and nearly got himself egg-spelled. It's a scene that was faithfully recreated from the Twisted Wonderland game, but the voice lines make it funnier this time around.

It's not too surprising that Deuce would mistakenly believe the school store sells fertilized eggs to students; they made the purchase immediately after the Dr. Facilier-inspired proprietor tried to sell them on mummified remains. Makes you wonder how many crimes get committed at the Disney Villain school, where even first-year students possess powerful, destructive magic. Another new cameo is Leona Kingscholar, whom the pair finds napping in the greenhouse. After stepping on the sleeping lion's tail, Yu did the right thing and apologized immediately, but this Scar gijinka still told him to “be prepared” for next time. English VA Major Attaway 's voice fit this leonine student's commanding presence well with a deep bass range that practically rumbled.

This episode was allowed to meander a bit as Yu and the crew attempted to help Ace make amends with Riddle by making a new tart. It left room for character interactions, backstories, and humor. This is what Twisted Wonderland is all about: weird, handsome men and their endless shenanigans. Finally, I noticed that this episode was the first one that didn't use dubtitles, and even credited a translator ( Annie Chen ). Having watched it in both languages, I can confirm that the subtitles and the English dub lines are different for the first time. I am not sure what inspired this change, but I was glad to see it.

