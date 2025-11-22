How would you rate episode 8 of

Episode eight of SANDA is a great example of how to make an episode of serialized television interesting, even with the episode itself spending most of its time on quieter character moments and setting up future events. While Science SARU is more widely famed for their “sakuga” moments and how they bring wild characters and moments to life in series like DAN DA DAN and DEVILMAN crybaby , I think that this episode might show off their talents better. What could have otherwise been forgettable was made more than memorable thanks to some fantastic lighting choices, character expressions, and expert timing.

To begin, the twilight lighting that bathes the opening scene makes Fuyumura's hero moment where she rescues SANDA from a classroom of murderous misfits all the more impactful. While SANDA outright calls her a “badass,” the scene does more than enough to make her feel like one, so his comment more reinforces this characterization than invents it. This also creates a nice parallel with Fuyumura's more awkward, and similarly lit, scene with Ono later in the episode. SANDA makes Fuyumura feel hyper competitive in some moments, while utterly incompetent in other, more intimate settings, and it really drives home how Fuyumura's character is an exploration of how developing in different ways and at different rates as a young person can cause internal and external friction.

SANDA is also facing some personal and relationship turmoil this episode as he struggles to give his fiancee (still gross) Niko a kiss when she requests one. I really appreciate how consistently SANDA defines adulthood as the obligations we have for other people and how SANDA 's perceived immaturity is grounded in his inability to meet the needs of other people, or his anxiety of his perceived inability. Especially with Yagiuda acting as a curmudgeonly male role model for SANDA , this is a really cute moment that shows that becoming an adult is an ever continuing process that's largely marked by half steps.

The scene that steals the show, though, is between the homeroom homicider Namatame and Principal Oshibu. The macabre Christmas music playing while Namatame repeatedly shoots Oshibu to prove her capacity to commit lethal crimes was incredible. Suzie Yeung 's practically pouting performance contrasted effectively against the visuals of Namatame being covered with a growing amount of blood with each gunshot. The entire exchange is as weird and uncomfortable as it is menacing, and I'm so excited to see this brat of a butcher go buck wild on Santa Claus soon!

This episode isn't going to be remembered as a high point for SANDA but it is a masterful example of how to make the time in between climatic moments interesting in their own right. For a series as weird and exaggerated as SANDA , setting the correct tone is of vital importance, and episode eight absolutely nails that. I've never been more excited for what's to come.

