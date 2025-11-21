My Happy Marriage Anime Gets 3-Episode Special in 2026

Kadokawa revealed on Saturday (November 22, "Good Couples Day" in Japan) that the television anime based on Akumi Agitogi and Tsukiho Tsukioka 's My Happy Marriage ( Watashi no Shiawase na Kekkon ) light novel series will get a three-episode special that will air on television in Japan and will also stream on Netflix worldwide in 2026. Kadokawa unveiled the below visual for the special.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©顎木あくみ・月岡月穂/KADOKAWA/「わたしの幸せな結婚」製作委員会

Kadokawa previously announced that a new anime is in production for the series.

Reina Ueda and Kaito Ishikawa return from previous anime seasons as Miyo and Kudo, respectively.

Takehiro Kubota — who directed the first anime season, the 2024 OVA , and co-directed the second season with Masayuki Kojima — is returning to direct the three-episode special at Kinema Citrus . Kubota is also in charge of series composition for the special. Mika Tanaka , who worked on production advancement for the first season, will pen the script alongside Ikuho Negi . Shōko Yasuda returns as character designer alongside Hikaru Sato and Kuniyuki Itō (Itō was previously credited for sub-character design for the second season). Evan Call returns to compose the music.

Anna Okamatsu returns as color designer from previous seasons. Omi Noda , who previously worked on background art in the second season, is now the background art director. Yoshinori Hishinuma returns for art setting and is additionally credited for art supervision alongside Yoshihiro Sono . Mikio , Ryō Hirata , and Takeshi Takakura return for prop design. Tsunetaka Ema returns as compositing director of photography. Yūji Koshida returns as the 3D director. HALKA returns for kimono design. Hydekick returns as 2D artist. Masayuki Kurosawa returns as editor. Takahiro Ikeda is once again the music director. MIRACLE BUS is credited for music production. Kisuke Koizumi returns as sound director. Glovision is credited for sound production.

The second season premiered on January 6 on Tokyo MX , BS11 , KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , and TV Aichi . The series aired on AT-X on January 7. Netflix and other services began streaming the season on January 6 at 10:30 p.m. (8:30 a.m. EST), the same time the season premiered on broadcast television.

The first season premiered in July 2023 with 12 episodes. Netflix also began streaming the anime worldwide in July 2023. The eighth novel volume bundled an original anime titled " Shiawase no Katachi " (The Shape of Happiness) on Blu-ray Disc when it shipped in March 2024. The OVA also streamed simultaneously worldwide on Netflix and other streaming services in November 2024, on "Good Couples Day" in Japan.

Agitogi and Tsukioka launched the novel series in January 2019. Yen Press licensed the light novels, and it describes the story:

Born to a noble family, Miyo is raised by her abusive stepmother and married off to Kiyoka, a soldier so heartless his prior fiancées fled within three days into their engagement. With no home to return to, Miyo slowly starts to open her heart to her cold and pale husband-to-be, despite their rocky introduction... This might just be her chance at finding true love and happiness.

Rito Kohsaka 's manga adaptation debuted on Square Enix 's Gangan Online website in December 2018. Square Enix Manga & Books is releasing the manga physically and digitally in English.

A live-action film adaptation of the novels opened in Japan in March 2023. The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend, and sold 479,700 tickets to earn 654 million yen (about US$4.97 million) in its first three days.

Source: Press release

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.