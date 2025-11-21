Jaedam Media to Release French Webtoon Selection in Korean in 2026

Initiative commemorates 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea, France

Image via Embassy of France in Korea's website © Ariane Darpy

Jaedam Media, a Korean webtoon publisher, announced on November 17 it will publish Korean-language versions of French webtoons selected through a public contest organized by the Embassy of France in Korea. The works will be distributed on the company's platform, Jaedam Shortz.

The program, titled the FrenchToon Selection, marks the first French Webtoon Festival. The embassy collected submissions from active French webtoon creators, and a judging panel composed of Jaedam Media webtoon producers and the embassy's cultural webtoon specialists selected 10 works to introduce to Korean readers.

The selected series will be translated into Korean and made available for free for three months starting in March 2026. Jaedam Media plans to sign an official licensing contract with the title that earns the highest support from Korean readers and will provide local publishing support for future activities.

France has been developing its own distinct webtoon style by adapting traditional French comics to Korea's vertical-scroll format. According to the organizers, submissions for this program ranged from works exploring French history and personal identity to more commercial genre titles.

The initiative commemorates the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and France and is supported by the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs and the French Institute as part of France's cultural export strategy.

