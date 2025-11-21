'Noble Reincarnation: Born Blessed, So I'll Obtain Ultimate Power' Anime Reveals More Cast, Key Visual

Pony Canyon revealed four new cast members and a new key visual for the television anime of Nazuna Miki 's Noble Reincarnation: Born Blessed, So I'll Obtain Ultimate Power ( Kizoku Tensei: Megumareta Umare kara Saikyō no Chikara o Eru ) light novel series, on Friday.

Image courtesy of Pony Canyon ©Nazuna Miki - SB Creative Corp. / Noble Reincarnation Production Committee

The newly announced cast members include:

Shinichirō Miki as Gilbert Ararat, the first prince

Image courtesy of Pony Canyon © Nazuna Miki - SB Creative Corp. / Noble Reincarnation Production Committee

Kōji Yusa as Albert Ararat, the second prince and crown prince

Image courtesy of Pony Canyon © Nazuna Miki - SB Creative Corp. / Noble Reincarnation Production Committee

Daisuke Ono as Henry Ararat, the fourth prince

Image courtesy of Pony Canyon © Nazuna Miki - SB Creative Corp. / Noble Reincarnation Production Committee

Kengo Kawanishi as Oscar Ararat, the eighth prince

Image courtesy of Pony Canyon © Nazuna Miki - SB Creative Corp. / Noble Reincarnation Production Committee

The previously announced cast members include:

Image courtesy of Pony Canyon ©Nazuna Miki - SB Creative Corp. / Noble Reincarnation Production Committee

The anime will debut in January.

Michio Fukuda ( Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! , Failure Frame , Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan: Demon Capital ) is directing the anime at CompTown . Toshiaki Satō ( Beheneko: The Elf-Girl's Cat is Secretly an S-Ranked Monster! , Digimon Adventure ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Nao Kawashima ( Pretty Rhythm Aurora Dream , Record of Ragnarok III ) and Ayumi Nishibata ( Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! , Migi & Dali) are designing the characters.

Additional staff members include:

SUPER★DRAGON performs the opening theme song "Break off."

Pony Canyon describes the story:

Noah, the world's strongest six-year-old, holds the fortunate position of being the Thirteenth Prince of the emperor. Born with an infinite level cap and a cheat skill that allows him to add the abilities of those he commands to his own, he is unmatched. Reincarnated into a noble family, Noah thrives in an environment enriched with exceptional education and abundant resources, allowing his talents to blossom. However, behind the glamorous facade of aristocratic society lurks a world of conspiracies and power struggles. A hugely popular series with over 2 million copies sold!

The strongest noble Noah with unparalleled cheat skills and overflowing intellect, leads his subordinates and dominates the world!

Don't miss this unstoppable prince's epic journey in this ISEKAI fantasy!

Miki began the story on the Shōsetsu ni Narō website, and SB Creative 's GA Bunko publishes the light novel series in print. Square Enix published the ninth compiled book volume of Hisui Hanashima 's manga adaptation on January 15. Kadokawa 's BookWalker service and the Manga UP! Global service are releasing the manga in English.

Source: Press release