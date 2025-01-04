Noble Reincarnation: Born Blessed, So I'll Obtain Ultimate Power Light Novels Get TV Anime

A website opened on Saturday to announce a television anime adaptation of Nazuna Miki 's Noble Reincarnation: Born Blessed, So I'll Obtain Ultimate Power ( Kizoku Tensei: Megumareta Umare kara Saikyō no Chikara o Eru ) light novel series.

Email correspondence © Nazuna Miki - SB Creative Corp. / Noble Reincarnation Production Committee © NM-SBCr/NRPC

The artist of the light novel series' illustrations, kyo, drew an art piece to celebrate the anime news:

Email correspondence © Nazuna Miki - SB Creative Corp. / Noble Reincarnation Production Committee © NM-SBCr/NRPC

Pony Canyon describes the story:

The protagonist, Noa, who gains the fortunate position of being the thirteenth prince of the emperor through reincarnation, is born with an infinite level cap. He also possesses a cheat skill that allows him to add others' abilities to his own, making him increasingly unstoppable.

Miki began the story on the Shōsetsu ni Narō website, and SB Creative 's GA Bunko publishes the light novel series in print. Square Enix has been publishing Hisui Hanashima 's manga adaptation, which will be up to its ninth volume on January 15. Kadokawa 's BookWalker service is releasing the manga in English.

Source: Email correspondence