Osananajimi to wa LoveCom ni Naranai Rom-Com Manga Gets TV Anime in 2026

CyberAgent announced on Thursday that it is producing a television anime adaptation of Shinya Misu 's Osananajimi to wa LoveCom ni Naranai (I'll Never Have a Romantic Comedy with My Childhood Friend) manga that will premiere in 2026. Tezuka Productions is animating the project. CyberAgent also unveiled a teaser promotional video, which features live-action footage, and teaser visual.

Image via Osananajimi to wa LoveCom ni Naranai anime's website ©三簾真也・講談社／幼馴染とラブコメになりたい製作委員会

Misu also drew the below illustration to celebrate the anime's announcement.

The manga centers on Eiyū, a high school boy whose two childhood friends, Shio and Akari, also go to the same school as him. He has now started looking at them with both romantic and lustful eyes, though he knows that they have no interest in him, which causes him no end of worrying. However, Shio and Akari have their own secrets.

Misu launched the manga in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket website in March 2022. Kodansha published the manga's 14th compiled book volume on February 7, and will publish the 15th volume on April 9.



Sources: PR Times, Osananajimi to wa LoveCom ni Narani anime's website, Comic Natalie