Crunchyroll Anime Awards Reveals 2025 Nominees
posted on by Alex Mateo
DAN DA DAN, Delicious in Dungeon, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, Kaiju No. 8, Solo Leveling, The Apothecary Diaries nominated for best anime
It's that time again to vote and make your voice heard for anime! Crunchyroll announced the nominees for its 2025 Anime Awards on Thursday. The awards ceremony will take place in Tokyo on May 25, and there will be a global livestream. Fans can vote everyday until April 14 on the Anime Awards website.
Presenters for the ceremony include: Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Chocolate Planet (Shōhei Osada and Shun Matsuo), Dean Fujioka, Kanata Hongō, Mayu Matsuoka, Saya Ichikawa, Pabllo Vittar, Ben Whittaker, Damiano David, Ironmouse, d4vd, Rina Sawayama, Chloe Kim, Plastique Tiara, Paloma Mami, and Gigguk.
Here are the nominees:
Anime of the Year
- DAN DA DAN
- Delicious in Dungeon
- Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Kaiju No. 8
- Solo Leveling
- The Apothecary Diaries
Film of the Year
- HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle
- Look Back
- Mononoke the Movie: The Phantom in the Rain
- My Hero Academia: You're Next
- SPY×FAMILY Code: White
- The Colors Within
Best Original Anime
- BUCCHIGIRI?!
- GIRLS BAND CRY
- Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night
- Metallic Rouge
- Ninja Kamui
- Train to the End of the World
Best Continuing Series
- Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 - The Conflict
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc
- My Hero Academia Season 7
- One Piece
- Oshi no Ko Season 2
- Spy×Family Season 2
Best New Series
- DAN DA DAN
- Delicious in Dungeon
- Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Kaiju No. 8
- Solo Leveling
- The Apothecary Diaries
Best Opening Sequence
- "Abyss" - YUNGBLUD - Kaiju No. 8
- "Bling-Bang-Bang-Born" - Creepy Nuts - MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc
- "Fatal" - GEMN - Oshi no KoSeason 2
- "LEveL" - SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]: TOMORROW X TOGETHER - Solo Leveling
- "Otonoke" - Creepy Nuts - DAN DA DAN
- "UUUUUS!" - Hiroshi Kitadani - ONE PIECE
Best Ending Sequence
- "Antanante" - Riria. - Ranma 1/2
- "Burning" - hitsujibungaku - Oshi no Ko Season 2
- "KAMAKURA STYLE" - BotchiBoromaru - The Elusive Samurai
- "Nobody" - OneRepublic - Kaiju No. 8
- "request" - krage - Solo Leveling
- "TAIDADA" - ZUTOMAYO - DAN DA DAN
Best Action
- Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 - The Conflict
- DAN DA DAN
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc
- Kaiju No. 8
- Solo Leveling
- WIND BREAKER
Best Comedy
- Delicious in Dungeon
- KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! 3
- MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc
- My Deer Friend Nokotan
- Ranma 1/2
- Spy×Family Season 2
Best Isekai Anime
- KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! 3
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Season 2, second cours)
- Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3
- Shangri-La Frontier Season 2
- Suicide Squad ISEKAI
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3
Best Drama
- A Sign of Affection
- DEAD DEAD DEMONS DEDEDEDE DESTRUCTION
- Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Oshi no Ko Season 2
- Pluto
- The Apothecary Diaries
Best Romance
- A Sign of Affection
- Blue Box
- Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!
- Ranma 1/2
- Scott Pilgrim Takes Off
- The Dangers in My Heart Season 2
Best Slice of Life
- Laid-Back Camp Season 3
- Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!
- Mr. Villain's Day Off
- My Deer Friend Nokotan
- Sound! Euphonium 3
- The Dangers in My Heart Season 2
Best Animation
- DAN DA DAN
- Delicious in Dungeon
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc
- Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Kaiju No. 8
- Solo Leveling
Best Background Art
- DAN DA DAN
- Delicious in Dungeon
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc
- Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Pluto
- The Apothecary Diaries
Best Character Design
- DAN DA DAN
- Delicious in Dungeon
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc
- Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Kaiju No. 8
- The Apothecary Diaries
Best Director
- Fūga Yamashiro - DAN DA DAN
- Haruo Sotozaki - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc
- Keiichirō Saitō - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Megumi Ishitani - One Piece Fan Letter
- Norihiro Naganuma - The Apothecary Diaries
- Yoshihiro Miyajima - Delicious in Dungeon
Best Main Character
- Frieren - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Kafka Hibino - Kaiju No. 8
- Okarun - DAN DA DAN
- Maomao - The Apothecary Diaries
- Momo - DAN DA DAN
- Sung Jinwoo - Solo Leveling
Best Supporting Character
- Fern - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Himmel - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Jinshi - The Apothecary Diaries
- Seiko - DAN DA DAN
- Senshi - Delicious in Dungeon
- Turbo Granny - DAN DA DAN
“Must Protect At All Costs” Character
- Anya Forger – Spy×Family Season 2
- Frieren - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Okarun- DAN DA DAN
- Senshi - Delicious in Dungeon
- Tokiyuki Hojo - The Elusive Samurai
- Yuki Itose - A Sign of Affection
Best Anime Song
- "Abyss" - YUNGBLUD - Kaiju No. 8
- "Bling-Bang-Bang-Born" - Creepy Nuts - MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc
- "Fatal" - GEMN - Oshi no Ko Season 2
- "LEveL" - SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]: TOMORROW X TOGETHER - Solo Leveling
- "Otonoke" - Creepy Nuts - DAN DA DAN
- "The Brave" - YOASOBI - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
Best Score
- Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 - The Conflict - The Conflict- Shiro Sagisu
- DAN DA DAN - kensuke ushio
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc - Yuki Kajiura, Gō Shiina
- Frieren: Beyond Journey's End - Evan Call
- Look Back - haruka nakamura
- Solo Leveling - Hiroyuki Sawano
Best Voice Artist Performance - Japanese
- Aoi Yūki (Maomao) - The Apothecary Diaries
- Atsumi Tanezaki (Frieren) - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Kenichi Suzumura (Bravern) - Brave Bang Bravern!
- Shion Wakayama (Momo) - DAN DA DAN
- Sayaka Sembongi (Marcille) - Delicious in Dungeon
- Natsuki Hanae (Okarun) - DAN DA DAN
Best Voice Artist Performance - English
- A.J. Beckles (Okarun) - DAN DA DAN
- Aleks Le (Sung Jinwoo) - Solo Leveling
- Jessie James Grelle (Armin Arlelt) - Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2
- Mallorie Rodak (Frieren) - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Sarah Natochenny (Alya) - Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian
- SungWon Cho (Senshi) - Delicious in Dungeon
Best Voice Artist Performance - Arabic
- Basil Al-Rifai (Loid Forger) - SPY × FAMILY Season 2
- Hiba Snobar (Anya Forger) - SPY × FAMILY Season 2
- Julien Chaaya (Isagi) - BLUE LOCK 2nd Season
- Lama AlSayyagh (Marcille) - Delicious in Dungeon
- Mohammed Sami (Rin) - BLUE LOCK 2nd Season
- Nawar AlMahairi (Laios) - Delicious in Dungeon
Best Voice Artist Performance - Brazilian Portuguese
- Bruna Laynes (Marcille) - Delicious in Dungeon
- Celso Henrique (Sunraku) - Shangri-La Frontier Season 1
- Charles Emmanuel (Sung Jinwoo) - Solo Leveling
- Gigi Patta (Maomao) - The Apothecary Diaries
- Heitor Assali (Reno Ichikawa) - Kaiju No. 8
- Pedro Azevedo (Dot Barrett) - MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc
Best Voice Artist Performance - Castilian
- Ainhoa Maiquez (Miyo Saimori) - My Happy Marriage
- Clara Schwarze (Akane Tendo) - Ranma 1/2
- Jorge Peña (Senshi) - Delicious in Dungeon
- Mario Ballart (Kafka Hibino) - Kaiju No. 8
- Masumi Mutsuda (Sung Jinwoo) - Solo Leveling
- Sandra Villa (Frieren) - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
Best Voice Artist Performance - French
- Adrien Antoine (Kafka Hibino) - Kaiju No. 8
- Audrey Sablé (Naomi Orthmann) - Metallic Rouge
- Jaynelia Coadou (Momo) - DAN DA DAN
- Julien Allouf (Jinshi) - The Apothecary Diaries
- Marie Nonnenmacher (Frieren) - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Martin Faliu (Ranma Saotome) - Ranma 1/2
Best Voice Artist Performance - German
- Daniel Schlauch (Monkey D. Luffy) - ONE PIECE
- Felix Kamin (Kafka Hibino) - Kaiju No. 8
- Florian Knorn (Ranma Saotome) - Ranma 1/2
- Franciska Friede (Momo) - DAN DA DAN
- Jörg Hengstler (Kogoro Mori) - Detective Conan: Black Iron Submarine
- Magdalena Höfner (Marcille) - Delicious in Dungeon
Best Voice Artist Performance - Hindi
- Abhishek Sharma (Einar) - Vinland Saga SEASON 2
- Lohit Sharma (Satoru Gojo) - Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
- Natasha John (Frieren) - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Rajesh Shukla (Sung Jinwoo) - Solo Leveling
- Ranjit R Tiwari (Yoichi Isagi) - BLUE LOCK 2nd Season
- Rushikesh Phunse (Kafka Hibino) - Kaiju No. 8
Best Voice Artist Performance - Italian
- Alessandro Pili (Kenma Kozume) - HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle
- Andrea Oldani (Jinshi) – The Apothecary Diaries
- Ilaria Pellicone (Kyomoto) - Look Back
- Katia Sorrentino (Neia Baraja) – Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom
- Martina Felli (Frieren) – Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Mattia Bressan (Kafka Hibino) – Kaiju No. 8
Best Voice Artist Performance - Latin Spanish
- Alicia Vélez (Momo) - DAN DA DAN
- Desireé González (Maomao) - The Apothecary Diaries
- Erika Ugalde (Frieren) - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Luis Leonardo Suárez (Muzan Kibutsuji) - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc
- Miguel Ángel Leal (Eren Jaeger) - Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2
- Omar Sánchez (Kafka Hibino) - Kaiju No. 8
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 won Anime of the Year last year.
