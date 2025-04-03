×
Interest
Crunchyroll Anime Awards Reveals 2025 Nominees

posted on by Alex Mateo
DAN DA DAN, Delicious in Dungeon, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, Kaiju No. 8, Solo Leveling, The Apothecary Diaries nominated for best anime

It's that time again to vote and make your voice heard for anime! Crunchyroll announced the nominees for its 2025 Anime Awards on Thursday. The awards ceremony will take place in Tokyo on May 25, and there will be a global livestream. Fans can vote everyday until April 14 on the Anime Awards website.

crunchyroll-anime-awards-wide.png

Presenters for the ceremony include: Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Chocolate Planet (Shōhei Osada and Shun Matsuo), Dean Fujioka, Kanata Hongō, Mayu Matsuoka, Saya Ichikawa, Pabllo Vittar, Ben Whittaker, Damiano David, Ironmouse, d4vd, Rina Sawayama, Chloe Kim, Plastique Tiara, Paloma Mami, and Gigguk.

Here are the nominees:

Anime of the Year

Film of the Year

Best Original Anime

Best Continuing Series

Best New Series

  • DAN DA DAN
  • Delicious in Dungeon
  • Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
  • Kaiju No. 8
  • Solo Leveling
  • The Apothecary Diaries

Best Opening Sequence

Best Ending Sequence

Best Action

  • Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 - The Conflict
  • DAN DA DAN
  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc
  • Kaiju No. 8
  • Solo Leveling
  • WIND BREAKER

Best Comedy

Best Isekai Anime

Best Drama

  • A Sign of Affection
  • DEAD DEAD DEMONS DEDEDEDE DESTRUCTION
  • Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
  • Oshi no Ko Season 2
  • Pluto
  • The Apothecary Diaries

Best Romance

Best Slice of Life

Best Animation

  • DAN DA DAN
  • Delicious in Dungeon
  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc
  • Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
  • Kaiju No. 8
  • Solo Leveling

Best Background Art

  • DAN DA DAN
  • Delicious in Dungeon
  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc
  • Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
  • Pluto
  • The Apothecary Diaries

Best Character Design

  • DAN DA DAN
  • Delicious in Dungeon
  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc
  • Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
  • Kaiju No. 8
  • The Apothecary Diaries

Best Director

Best Main Character

  • Frieren - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
  • Kafka Hibino - Kaiju No. 8
  • Okarun - DAN DA DAN
  • Maomao - The Apothecary Diaries
  • Momo - DAN DA DAN
  • Sung Jinwoo - Solo Leveling

Best Supporting Character

  • Fern - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
  • Himmel - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
  • Jinshi - The Apothecary Diaries
  • Seiko - DAN DA DAN
  • Senshi - Delicious in Dungeon
  • Turbo Granny - DAN DA DAN

“Must Protect At All Costs” Character

  • Anya Forger – Spy×Family Season 2
  • Frieren - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
  • Okarun- DAN DA DAN
  • Senshi - Delicious in Dungeon
  • Tokiyuki Hojo - The Elusive Samurai
  • Yuki Itose - A Sign of Affection

Best Anime Song

  • "Abyss" - YUNGBLUD - Kaiju No. 8
  • "Bling-Bang-Bang-Born" - Creepy Nuts - MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc
  • "Fatal" - GEMN - Oshi no Ko Season 2
  • "LEveL" - SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]: TOMORROW X TOGETHER - Solo Leveling
  • "Otonoke" - Creepy Nuts - DAN DA DAN
  • "The Brave" - YOASOBI - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Best Score

Best Voice Artist Performance - Japanese

Best Voice Artist Performance - English

Best Voice Artist Performance - Arabic

  • Basil Al-Rifai (Loid Forger) - SPY × FAMILY Season 2
  • Hiba Snobar (Anya Forger) - SPY × FAMILY Season 2
  • Julien Chaaya (Isagi) - BLUE LOCK 2nd Season
  • Lama AlSayyagh (Marcille) - Delicious in Dungeon
  • Mohammed Sami (Rin) - BLUE LOCK 2nd Season
  • Nawar AlMahairi (Laios) - Delicious in Dungeon

Best Voice Artist Performance - Brazilian Portuguese

Best Voice Artist Performance - Castilian

Best Voice Artist Performance - French

Best Voice Artist Performance - German

Best Voice Artist Performance - Hindi

  • Abhishek Sharma (Einar) - Vinland Saga SEASON 2
  • Lohit Sharma (Satoru Gojo) - Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
  • Natasha John (Frieren) - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
  • Rajesh Shukla (Sung Jinwoo) - Solo Leveling
  • Ranjit R Tiwari (Yoichi Isagi) - BLUE LOCK 2nd Season
  • Rushikesh Phunse (Kafka Hibino) - Kaiju No. 8

Best Voice Artist Performance - Italian

Best Voice Artist Performance - Latin Spanish

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 won Anime of the Year last year.

Source: Press release

