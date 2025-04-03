Crunchyroll Anime Awards Reveals 2025 Nominees

It's that time again to vote and make your voice heard for anime! Crunchyroll announced the nominees for its 2025 Anime Awards on Thursday. The awards ceremony will take place in Tokyo on May 25, and there will be a global livestream. Fans can vote everyday until April 14 on the Anime Awards website.

Presenters for the ceremony include: Finn Wolfhard , Gaten Matarazzo, Chocolate Planet ( Shōhei Osada and Shun Matsuo ), Dean Fujioka , Kanata Hongō , Mayu Matsuoka , Saya Ichikawa, Pabllo Vittar, Ben Whittaker, Damiano David, Ironmouse, d4vd, Rina Sawayama, Chloe Kim, Plastique Tiara, Paloma Mami, and Gigguk.

Here are the nominees:

Anime of the Year

Film of the Year

Best Original Anime

Best Continuing Series

Best New Series

DAN DA DAN

Delicious in Dungeon

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Kaiju No. 8

Solo Leveling

The Apothecary Diaries

Best Opening Sequence

Best Ending Sequence

Best Action

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 - The Conflict

DAN DA DAN

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc

Kaiju No. 8

Solo Leveling

WIND BREAKER

Best Comedy

Delicious in Dungeon

KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! 3

3 MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc

The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc My Deer Friend Nokotan

Ranma 1/2

Spy×Family Season 2

Best Isekai Anime

Best Drama

A Sign of Affection

DEAD DEAD DEMONS DEDEDEDE DESTRUCTION

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Oshi no Ko Season 2

Season 2 Pluto

The Apothecary Diaries

Best Romance

Best Slice of Life

Best Animation

DAN DA DAN

Delicious in Dungeon

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Kaiju No. 8

Solo Leveling

Best Background Art

DAN DA DAN

Delicious in Dungeon

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Pluto

The Apothecary Diaries

Best Character Design

DAN DA DAN

Delicious in Dungeon

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Kaiju No. 8

The Apothecary Diaries

Best Director

Best Main Character

Frieren - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Kafka Hibino - Kaiju No. 8

Okarun - DAN DA DAN

Maomao - The Apothecary Diaries

Momo - DAN DA DAN

Sung Jinwoo - Solo Leveling

Best Supporting Character

Fern - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Himmel - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Jinshi - The Apothecary Diaries

Seiko - DAN DA DAN

Senshi - Delicious in Dungeon

Turbo Granny - DAN DA DAN

“Must Protect At All Costs” Character

Anya Forger – Spy×Family Season 2

Season 2 Frieren - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Okarun- DAN DA DAN

Senshi - Delicious in Dungeon

Tokiyuki Hojo - The Elusive Samurai

Yuki Itose - A Sign of Affection

Best Anime Song

"Abyss" - YUNGBLUD - Kaiju No. 8

- "Bling-Bang-Bang-Born" - Creepy Nuts - MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc

- The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc "Fatal" - GEMN - Oshi no Ko Season 2

- Season 2 "LEveL" - SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]: TOMORROW X TOGETHER - Solo Leveling

- "Otonoke" - Creepy Nuts - DAN DA DAN

- "The Brave" - YOASOBI - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Best Score

Best Voice Artist Performance - Japanese

Best Voice Artist Performance - English

Best Voice Artist Performance - Arabic

Basil Al-Rifai (Loid Forger) - SPY × FAMILY Season 2

Hiba Snobar (Anya Forger) - SPY × FAMILY Season 2

(Anya Forger) - SPY × FAMILY Season 2 Julien Chaaya (Isagi) - BLUE LOCK 2nd Season

(Isagi) - Lama AlSayyagh (Marcille) - Delicious in Dungeon

Mohammed Sami (Rin) - BLUE LOCK 2nd Season

Nawar AlMahairi (Laios) - Delicious in Dungeon

Best Voice Artist Performance - Brazilian Portuguese

Best Voice Artist Performance - Castilian

Best Voice Artist Performance - French

Best Voice Artist Performance - German

Best Voice Artist Performance - Hindi

Abhishek Sharma (Einar) - Vinland Saga SEASON 2

SEASON 2 Lohit Sharma (Satoru Gojo) - Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Season 2 Natasha John (Frieren) - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Rajesh Shukla (Sung Jinwoo) - Solo Leveling

Ranjit R Tiwari (Yoichi Isagi) - BLUE LOCK 2nd Season

Rushikesh Phunse (Kafka Hibino) - Kaiju No. 8

Best Voice Artist Performance - Italian

Best Voice Artist Performance - Latin Spanish

Alicia Vélez (Momo) - DAN DA DAN

(Momo) - Desireé González (Maomao) - The Apothecary Diaries

(Maomao) - Erika Ugalde (Frieren) - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

(Frieren) - Luis Leonardo Suárez (Muzan Kibutsuji) - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc

(Muzan Kibutsuji) - Miguel Ángel Leal (Eren Jaeger) - Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2

Special 2 Omar Sánchez (Kafka Hibino) - Kaiju No. 8

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 won Anime of the Year last year.

Source: Press release