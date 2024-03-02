All the Winners of the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards ceremony streamed worldwide on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. JST (4:00 a.m. EST) on the company's YouTube and Twitch channels. Celebrity guests from across the world walked the Orange Carpet and shared their love for anime, presenting awards in 32 categories this year. The awards were presented based on votes from 34 million anime fans from "nearly 200 countries and regions," up from last year's 18 million votes.

The show opened with Hiroyuki Sawano ( Attack on Titan ; Solo Leveling ) and Kohta Yamamoto 's ( Attack on Titan ; The Seven Deadly Sins ) performance of the Anime Awards' new theme song in full for the first time ever, while LiSA presented the first award of the show to Buddy Daddies for Best Original Anime.

Chainsaw Man and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc triumphed this year with multiple awards, but Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 walked away with Best Character Design, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Action, Best Supporting Character, Best Opening Sequence, and ultimately, Anime of the Year.

Anime of the Year

Bocchi the Rock!

Chainsaw Man

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2 - Winner

Oshi no Ko

Vinland Saga Season 2

Best Continuing Series

Best New Series

Best Film

Best Original Anime

Best Animation

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1

Special 1 Chainsaw Man

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc - Winner

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Season 2 Mob Psycho 100 III

Trigun Stampede

Best Character Design

Chainsaw Man

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Hell's Paradise

Sayaka Koiso , Tadashi Hiramatsu - Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 - Winner

Oshi no Ko

Trigun Stampede

Best Director

Best Cinematography

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1

Special 1 Chainsaw Man

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Heavenly Delusion

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 - Winner

Vinland Saga Season 2

Best Art Direction

Chainsaw Man

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc - Winner

Hell's Paradise

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Season 2 Oshi no Ko

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Best Romance

Best Comedy

Bocchi the Rock!

Buddy Daddies

Mashle: Magic and Muscles

SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cours 2 - Winner

Urusei Yatsura

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Best Action

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1

Special 1 Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Separation

– The Separation Chainsaw Man

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 - Winner

One Piece

Best Fantasy

Best Drama

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1 - Winner

Heavenly Delusion

My Happy Marriage

Oshi no Ko

To Your Eternity Season 2

Season 2 Vinland Saga Season 2

Best Slice of Life

Bocchi the Rock! - Winner

Do It Yourself!!

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces

Insomniacs After School

My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999

Skip and Loafer

Best Main Character

Bocchi (Hitori Goto) – Bocchi the Rock!

Denji – Chainsaw Man

Eren Jaeger – Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1

Special 1 Mob (Shigeo Kageyama) – Mob Psycho 100 III

Monkey D. Luffy – One Piece - Winner

Thorfinn – VINLAND SAGA SEASON 2

Best Supporting Character

Arataka Reigen – Mob Psycho 100 III

Hange Zoe – Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1

Special 1 Kana Arima – Oshi no Ko

Power – Chainsaw Man

Satoru Gojo – Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 - Winner

Suguru Geto – Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

“Must Protect At All Costs” Character

Anya Forger – SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cours 2 - Winner

Hitori Gotoh (Bocchi) – Bocchi the Rock!

Bojji – Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage

Miri Unasaka – Buddy Daddies

Pochita - Chainsaw Man

Suletta Mercury – Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury

Best Anime Song

"Idol" – YOASOBI – Oshi no Ko - Winner

"KICK BACK" – Kenshi Yonezu – Chainsaw Man

– "Seisyun Complex" – Kessoku Band – Bocchi the Rock!

" Suzume " – RADWIMPS feat. toaka – Suzume

" – feat. toaka – "Where Our Blue Is" –– Tatsuya Kitani – Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

– Season 2 "WORK" – Ringo Sheena and Millennium Parade – Hell's Paradise

Best Score

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1 - Winner

Bocchi the Rock!

Chainsaw Man

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Oshi no Ko

Suzume

Best Opening Sequence

"Idol" – YOASOBI – Oshi no Ko

– "innocent arrogance" - BiSH – Heavenly Delusion

– "KICK BACK" – Kenshi Yonezu – Chainsaw Man

– "Song of the Dead" - KANA-BOON – Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

– "Where Our Blue Is" –– Tatsuya Kitani – Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 - Winner

"WORK" – Ringo Sheena and Millennium Parade – Hell's Paradise

Best Ending Sequence

"Akari" - Soshi Sakiyama – Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2- Winner

"Happiness of the Dead" - Shiyui – Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

– "HAWATARI NIOKU CENTI" (2-hundred-million-centimeter-long blades) - MAXIMUM THE HORMONE – Chainsaw Man

– "Koi Kogare" - milet × MAN WITH A MISSION – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

× – "Mephisto" – QUEEN BEE – Oshi no Ko

– "color" - yama – SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cours 2

Best Voice Artist Performance - Japanese

Best Voice Artist Performance - English

Best Voice Artist Performance - Castilian

Best Voice Artist Performance - Latin Spanish

Armando Corona Ibarrola (Muichiro Tokito) - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Emilio Treviño (Denji) - Chainsaw Man - Winner

Gerardo Ortega (Mash Burnedead) – Mashle: Magic and Muscles

(Mash Burnedead) – José Gilberto Vilchis (Satoru Gojo) - Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Season 2 Manuel Campuzano (Arataka Reigen) - Mob Psycho 100 lll

(Arataka Reigen) - lll Nycolle González ( Suzume Iwato) - Suzume

Best Voice Artist Performance - Portuguese

Best Voice Artist Performance - German

Best Voice Artist Performance - Italian

Best Voice Artist Performance - Arabic

Best Voice Artist Performance - French