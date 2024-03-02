×
All the Winners of the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024

posted on by Adriana Hazra
Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 takes home top honor, while Suzume wins Best Film & Chainsaw Man, Demon Slayer's Swordsmith Village Arc win multiple awards

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards ceremony streamed worldwide on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. JST (4:00 a.m. EST) on the company's YouTube and Twitch channels. Celebrity guests from across the world walked the Orange Carpet and shared their love for anime, presenting awards in 32 categories this year. The awards were presented based on votes from 34 million anime fans from "nearly 200 countries and regions," up from last year's 18 million votes.

The show opened with Hiroyuki Sawano (Attack on Titan; Solo Leveling) and Kohta Yamamoto's (Attack on Titan; The Seven Deadly Sins) performance of the Anime Awards' new theme song in full for the first time ever, while LiSA presented the first award of the show to Buddy Daddies for Best Original Anime.

Chainsaw Man and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc triumphed this year with multiple awards, but Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 walked away with Best Character Design, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Action, Best Supporting Character, Best Opening Sequence, and ultimately, Anime of the Year.

Anime of the Year

Best Continuing Series

Best New Series

Best Film

Best Original Anime

 

Best Animation

     
  • Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1
  • Chainsaw Man
  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc - Winner
  • Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
  • Mob Psycho 100 III
  • Trigun Stampede  

Best Character Design

     
  • Chainsaw Man
  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
  • Hell's Paradise  
  • Sayaka Koiso, Tadashi Hiramatsu - Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 - Winner
  • Oshi no Ko
  • Trigun Stampede  

Best Director

Best Cinematography

  • Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1
  • Chainsaw Man
  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
  • Heavenly Delusion
  • Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 - Winner  
  • Vinland Saga Season 2  

Best Art Direction

     
  • Chainsaw Man 
  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc - Winner
  • Hell's Paradise
  • Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
  • Oshi no Ko
  • Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead  

Best Romance

Best Comedy

Best Action

     
  • Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1
  • Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Separation
  • Chainsaw Man
  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
  • Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 - Winner
  • One Piece  

Best Fantasy

Best Drama

     
  • Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1 - Winner
  • Heavenly Delusion
  • My Happy Marriage
  • Oshi no Ko
  • To Your Eternity Season 2
  • Vinland Saga Season 2  

Best Slice of Life

  • Bocchi the Rock! - Winner
  • Do It Yourself!!
  • Horimiya: The Missing Pieces
  • Insomniacs After School
  • My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999
  • Skip and Loafer  

Best Main Character

     
  • Bocchi (Hitori Goto) – Bocchi the Rock!
  • Denji – Chainsaw Man
  • Eren Jaeger – Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1
  • Mob (Shigeo Kageyama) – Mob Psycho 100 III
  • Monkey D. Luffy – One Piece - Winner
  • Thorfinn – VINLAND SAGA SEASON 2  

Best Supporting Character

     
  • Arataka Reigen – Mob Psycho 100 III
  • Hange Zoe – Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1
  • Kana Arima – Oshi no Ko
  • Power – Chainsaw Man
  • Satoru Gojo – Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 - Winner
  • Suguru Geto – Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2  

“Must Protect At All Costs” Character

     
  • Anya Forger – SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cours 2 - Winner
  • Hitori Gotoh (Bocchi) – Bocchi the Rock!
  • Bojji – Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage
  • Miri Unasaka – Buddy Daddies
  • Pochita - Chainsaw Man
  • Suletta Mercury – Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury  

Best Anime Song

Best Score

     
  • Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1 - Winner
  • Bocchi the Rock!
  • Chainsaw Man
  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
  • Oshi no Ko
  • Suzume  

Best Opening Sequence

     
  • "Idol" – YOASOBIOshi no Ko
  • "innocent arrogance" - BiSHHeavenly Delusion
  • "KICK BACK" – Kenshi YonezuChainsaw Man
  • "Song of the Dead" - KANA-BOONZom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
  • "Where Our Blue Is" –– Tatsuya KitaniJujutsu Kaisen Season 2 - Winner
  • "WORK" – Ringo Sheena and Millennium ParadeHell's Paradise  

Best Ending Sequence

     
  • "Akari" - Soshi Sakiyama – Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2- Winner
  • "Happiness of the Dead" - ShiyuiZom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
  • "HAWATARI NIOKU CENTI" (2-hundred-million-centimeter-long blades) - MAXIMUM THE HORMONEChainsaw Man
  • "Koi Kogare" - milet × MAN WITH A MISSIONDemon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
  • "Mephisto" – QUEEN BEEOshi no Ko  
  • "color" - yama – SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cours 2  

Best Voice Artist Performance - Japanese

Best Voice Artist Performance - English

     
  • Abby Trott (Nezuko Kamado) – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc  
  • Austin Tindle (Millions Knives) – Trigun Stampede  
  • Johnny Yong Bosch (Ichigo Kurosaki) – Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Separation  
  • Lexi Nieto (Tomo Aizawa) – Tomo-chan Is a Girl!  
  • Marisa Duran (Sagiri Yamada Asaemon) – Hell's Paradise  
  • Ryan Colt Levy (Denji) – Chainsaw Man - Winner  

Best Voice Artist Performance - Castilian

Best Voice Artist Performance - Latin Spanish

Best Voice Artist Performance - Portuguese

Best Voice Artist Performance - German

Best Voice Artist Performance - Italian

Best Voice Artist Performance - Arabic

 

Best Voice Artist Performance - French


  Cyberpunk: Edgerunners won Anime of the Year last year.
