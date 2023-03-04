All the Winners of the 7th Annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards

Image via www.crunchyroll.com © Ellation, LLC

This year's Crunchyroll Anime Awards are taking place in Tokyo tonight starting at 6:30 PM (JST) and Anime News Network is in attendance. You can watch it yourself on Crunchyroll's Twitch and YouTube channels as well as on Crunchyroll.com but if you're just interested in seeing the winners, feel free to scroll down and see the full list.

(We'll be updating this article constantly as winners are announced throughout the night.)

“Must Protect At All Costs” Character

Best Opening Sequence

Best Ending Sequence

Best Voice Artist Performance (Japanese)

Best Voice Artist Performance (English)

Best Voice Artist Performance (Castilian)

Best Voice Artist Performance (French)

Best Voice Artist Performance (German)

Best Voice Artist Performance (Portuguese)

Best Voice Artist Performance (Spanish)

Best Voice Artist Performance (Arabic)

Adel Abo Hassoon, Kage, Ranking of Kings (1st Part)

Amal Hawija, Gon, Hunter x Hunter - Winner

Amal Saadalden, Conan, Detective Conan : The Bride of Shibuya (Movie)

Mohja AlSheak, Izuku Midoriya, My Hero Academia (Season 1)

Naji Makhoul , Ichigo, Bleach (Season 1)

, Ichigo, Ula Zidan, Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling

Best Voice Artist Performance (Italian)

Best Drama

86 EIGHTY-SIX Part 2

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 - Winner

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Dance Dance Danseur

Kotaro Lives Alone

Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun

Best Action

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc - Winner

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean

Lycoris Recoil

SPY x FAMILY

Best Supporting Character

Ai Hayasaka, Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic

Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY - Winner

Kage, Ranking of Kings (2nd Part)

Rebecca, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Tengen Uzui, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Yor Forger, SPY x FAMILY

Best Main Character

Bojji, Ranking of Kings (2nd Part)

Chisato Nishikigi, Lycoris Recoil

David Martinez, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Eren Jaeger, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 - Winner

Loid Forger, SPY x FAMILY

Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling

Best New Series

Call of the Night

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Lycoris Recoil

My Dress-Up Darling

SPY x FAMILY - Winner

Ya Boy Kongming!

Best Original Anime

Best Character Design

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc - Winner

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean

My Dress-Up Darling

Ranking of Kings (2nd Part)

SPY x FAMILY

Best Animation

Akebi's Sailor Uniform

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc - Winner

Ranking of Kings (2nd Part)

SPY x FAMILY

Best Continuing Series

