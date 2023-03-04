×
Interest
All the Winners of the 7th Annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards

posted on by Richard Eisenbeis
animeawardslogo
Image via www.crunchyroll.com
© Ellation, LLC

This year's Crunchyroll Anime Awards are taking place in Tokyo tonight starting at 6:30 PM (JST) and Anime News Network is in attendance. You can watch it yourself on Crunchyroll's Twitch and YouTube channels as well as on Crunchyroll.com but if you're just interested in seeing the winners, feel free to scroll down and see the full list.

(We'll be updating this article constantly as winners are announced throughout the night.)

“Must Protect At All Costs” Character

Best Opening Sequence

Best Ending Sequence

Best Voice Artist Performance (Japanese)

Best Voice Artist Performance (English)

Best Voice Artist Performance (Castilian)

Best Voice Artist Performance (French)

Best Voice Artist Performance (German)

Best Voice Artist Performance (Portuguese)

Best Voice Artist Performance (Spanish)

Best Voice Artist Performance (Arabic)

  • Adel Abo Hassoon, Kage, Ranking of Kings (1st Part)
  • Amal Hawija, Gon, Hunter x Hunter - Winner
  • Amal Saadalden, Conan, Detective Conan: The Bride of Shibuya (Movie)
  • Mohja AlSheak, Izuku Midoriya, My Hero Academia (Season 1)
  • Naji Makhoul, Ichigo, Bleach (Season 1)
  • Ula Zidan, Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling

Best Voice Artist Performance (Italian)

Best Drama

  • 86 EIGHTY-SIX Part 2
  • Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 - Winner
  • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
  • Dance Dance Danseur
  • Kotaro Lives Alone
  • Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun

Best Action

  • Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
  • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc - Winner
  • JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean
  • Lycoris Recoil
  • SPY x FAMILY

Best Supporting Character

  • Ai Hayasaka, Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic
  • Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY - Winner
  • Kage, Ranking of Kings (2nd Part)
  • Rebecca, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
  • Tengen Uzui, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
  • Yor Forger, SPY x FAMILY

Best Main Character

  • Bojji, Ranking of Kings (2nd Part)
  • Chisato Nishikigi, Lycoris Recoil
  • David Martinez, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
  • Eren Jaeger, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 - Winner
  • Loid Forger, SPY x FAMILY
  • Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling

Best New Series

  • Call of the Night
  • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
  • Lycoris Recoil
  • My Dress-Up Darling
  • SPY x FAMILY - Winner
  • Ya Boy Kongming!

Best Original Anime

Best Character Design

  • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc - Winner
  • JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean
  • My Dress-Up Darling
  • Ranking of Kings (2nd Part)
  • SPY x FAMILY

Best Animation

  • Akebi's Sailor Uniform
  • Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
  • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc - Winner
  • Ranking of Kings (2nd Part)
  • SPY x FAMILY

Best Continuing Series

Best Romance

