All the Winners of the 7th Annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards
posted on by Richard Eisenbeis
This year's Crunchyroll Anime Awards are taking place in Tokyo tonight starting at 6:30 PM (JST) and Anime News Network is in attendance. You can watch it yourself on Crunchyroll's Twitch and YouTube channels as well as on Crunchyroll.com but if you're just interested in seeing the winners, feel free to scroll down and see the full list.
(We'll be updating this article constantly as winners are announced throughout the night.)
“Must Protect At All Costs” Character
- Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY - Winner
- Bojji, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)
- Kage, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)
- Komi Shouko, Komi Can't Communicate (2nd series)
- Kotaro Sato, Kotaro Lives Alone
- Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling
Best Opening Sequence
- “Chikichiki Banban," QUEENDOM, Ya Boy Kongming!
- "Mixed Nuts," Official HiGE DANdism, SPY x FAMILY
- "Naked Hero," Vaundy, Ranking of Kings (2nd Part)
- "The Rumbling," SiM, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 - Winner
- "This Fffire," Franz Ferdinand, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- "Zankyousanka," Aimer, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
Best Ending Sequence
- "Akuma no Ko," Ai Higuchi, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- "Comedy," Gen Hoshino, SPY x FAMILY - Winner
- "My Heart Has Surrendered," Airi Suzuki, Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic
- "Koi no yukue," Akari Akase, My Dress-Up Darling
- "Koshaberibiyori," FantasticYouth, Komi Can't Communicate (2nd series)
- "Yofukashino Uta," Creepy Nuts, Call of the Night
Best Voice Artist Performance (Japanese)
- Atsumi Tanezaki, Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY
- Chika Anzai, Chisato Nishikigi, Lycoris Recoil
- Fairouz Ai, Jolyne Cujoh, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean
- Misaki Kuno, Faputa and Irumyuui, Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun
- Natsuki Hanae, Tanjiro Kamado, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Yuki Kaji, Eren Jaeger, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 - Winner
Best Voice Artist Performance (English)
- Amanda Lee (Ama Lee), Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling
- Cherami Leigh, Kotaro Sato, Kotaro Lives Alone
- Natalie Van Sistine, Yor Forger, SPY x FAMILY
- SungWon Cho (AKA ProZD), Kage, Ranking of Kings (2nd Part)
- Zach Aguilar, David, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners - Winner
- Zeno Robinson, Gamma 2, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero
Best Voice Artist Performance (Castilian)
- Jaime Pérez de Sevilla, Yuta Okkotsu, JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 - Winner
- Lourdes Fabrés, Jolyne, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean
- Alejandro Albaiceta, Gohan, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero
- Marc Gómez, Daida, Ranking of Kings (1st Part)
- Masumi Mutsuda, Yatora Yaguchi, Blue Period
- Mónica Padrós, Hiling, Ranking of Kings (1st Part)
Best Voice Artist Performance (French)
- Alexis Tomassian, Kage, Ranking of Kings (2nd Part)
- Brigitte Lecordier, Bojji, Ranking of Kings (2nd Part) - Winner
- Dorothée Pousséo, Lucy, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Geneviève Doang, Vladilena Milizé, 86 EIGHTY-SIX Part 2
- Laure Filiu, Jolyne Cujoh, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean
- Martin Faliu, Miyuki, Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic
Best Voice Artist Performance (German)
- Gabrielle Pietermann, Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling
- Jannik Endemann, Ritsuka Uenoyama, Given
- Lara Trautmann, Belle, Belle
- Nicolás Artajo, Yūta Okkotsu, JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 - Winner
- Torsten Michaelis, Askeladd, Vinland Saga (Season 1)
- Uwe Thomsen, Jotaro Kujo, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable
Best Voice Artist Performance (Portuguese)
- Antônio Moreno, Heihachi Mishima, Tekken: Bloodline
- Charles Emmanuel, Kazuya, Rent-A-Girlfriend (Season 2)
- Mariana Dondi, Nagatoro, Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro
- Nina Carvalho, Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY - Winner
- Pedro Alcântara, Yuta Okkotsu, JUJUTSU KAISEN 0
- Yan Gesteira, Ashito Aoi, Aoashi
Best Voice Artist Performance (Spanish)
- Alejandro Orozco, Gyutaro, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc - Winner
- Diana Castañeda, Chisato Nishikigi, Lycoris Recoil
- Elizabeth Infante, Chika Fujiwara, Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic
- Erika Langarica, Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling
- Miguel de León, Loid Forger, SPY x FAMILY
- Víctor Hugo Aguilar, Ains Ooal Gown, Overlord IV
Best Voice Artist Performance (Arabic)
- Adel Abo Hassoon, Kage, Ranking of Kings (1st Part)
- Amal Hawija, Gon, Hunter x Hunter - Winner
- Amal Saadalden, Conan, Detective Conan: The Bride of Shibuya (Movie)
- Mohja AlSheak, Izuku Midoriya, My Hero Academia (Season 1)
- Naji Makhoul, Ichigo, Bleach (Season 1)
- Ula Zidan, Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling
Best Voice Artist Performance (Italian)
- Andrea La Greca, Rengoku, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc
- Andrea Oldani, Daida, Ranking of Kings (Part 1)
- Deborah Morese, Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling
- Elisa Giorgio, Maki Zen'in, JUJUTSU KAISEN (Part 1) - Winner
- Giulia Maniglio, Riku, Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun
- Simone Lupinacci, Shoyo Hinata, Haikyu!! To The Top
Best Drama
- 86 EIGHTY-SIX Part 2
- Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 - Winner
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Dance Dance Danseur
- Kotaro Lives Alone
- Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun
Best Action
- Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc - Winner
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean
- Lycoris Recoil
- SPY x FAMILY
Best Supporting Character
- Ai Hayasaka, Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic
- Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY - Winner
- Kage, Ranking of Kings (2nd Part)
- Rebecca, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Tengen Uzui, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Yor Forger, SPY x FAMILY
Best Main Character
- Bojji, Ranking of Kings (2nd Part)
- Chisato Nishikigi, Lycoris Recoil
- David Martinez, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Eren Jaeger, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 - Winner
- Loid Forger, SPY x FAMILY
- Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling
Best New Series
- Call of the Night
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Lycoris Recoil
- My Dress-Up Darling
- SPY x FAMILY - Winner
- Ya Boy Kongming!
Best Original Anime
- Birdie Wing -Golf Girls' Story-
- Healer Girl
- Lycoris Recoil - Winner
- The Orbital Children
- Vampire in the Garden
- YUREI DECO
Best Character Design
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc - Winner
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean
- My Dress-Up Darling
- Ranking of Kings (2nd Part)
- SPY x FAMILY
Best Animation
- Akebi's Sailor Uniform
- Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc - Winner
- Ranking of Kings (2nd Part)
- SPY x FAMILY
Best Continuing Series
- Attack on Titan (Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2)
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc)
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean)
- Kaguya-sama: Love is War (Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic)
- Made in Abyss (Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun)
- One Piece - Winner
Best Romance
- Call of the Night
- Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic - Winner
- Komi Can't Communicate (2nd series)
- Love After World Domination
- My Dress-Up Darling
- Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie
