The Cat-astrophic Premiere of Beheneko: The Elf-Girl's Cat is Secretly an S-Ranked Monster!

© 東雲太郎・銀翼のぞみ・夜ノみつき／白泉社／ベヒ猫製作委員会

Beheneko

There was a moment at the premiere of(henceforth) where a signed script was given away to a member of the audience. The host of the premiere,from, wanted to give it away to the audience member with the most cats. Ultimately, it was given to someone who said they had 15 cats—all strays that they were making sure stayed fed. It was a sweet moment, hearing this audience member's story. And that, to me, was the highlight of's premiere. Not necessarily because the story was that adorable (although it was), but because I just didn't care for the episode itself.

This series follows a nameless knight, who dies and is reincarnated as a behemoth. But as it turns out, a baby behemoth is indistinguishable from a house cat. An adventuring elf girl who must surely have the back pain to end all back pain finds him, and takes in the “cat.” The behemoth/cat enjoys his new life, and ends up getting pretty attached to the elf girl. This series follows their new daily life together.