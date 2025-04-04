Kento Nakajima Performs The Dinner Table Detective Anime's Opening Theme Song

Anime to have 12 episodes

The official website for the television anime of Tokuya Higashigawa 's The Dinner Table Detective ( Nazotoki wa Dinner no Ato de ) novel series revealed on Friday that Kento Nakajima performs the opening theme song "MONTAGE." Hiroyuki Sawano ( Attack on Titan ) composed and arranged the song with lyrics by .cAnON. The website also revealed that the series will have four Blu-ray Disc releases for a total of 12 episodes. The staff streamed the creditless opening sequence:

Noitamina

The anime premiered in'sprogramming block on Friday at 11:30 p.m. (10:30 a.m. EDT), and it is also running on thechannel. (currently airs at 12:55 a.m., but it is changing its timeslot this spring.) The anime begins streaming onon Saturday at 12:00 p.m. (Friday at 11:00 p.m. EDT).

The novels take place in Kunitachi in Tokyo, where Reiko Hōshō, daughter of the owner of the world-famous Hōshō Group, has become a rookie detective. Her boss is Inspector Kazamatsuri, the son of the owner of Kazamatsuri Motors. The two work to solve difficult cases. When tackling her cases, Reiko always consults her butler and driver Kageyama, who spouts harsh language insulting Reiko but always brilliantly manages to solve the case.

The anime stars Kana Hanazawa as Reiko Hōshō, Yūki Kaji as Kageyama, and Mamoru Miyano as Kazamatsuri.

Mitsuyuki Masuhara ( Ace of Diamond , Polar Bear's Café ) is directing the anime at Madhouse . Mariko Kunisawa ( Ascendance of a Bookworm first three seasons, Hatsukoi Limited ) is overseeing the series scripts, Izumi Kawada (key animator for Akame ga KILL! , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind ) is the animation character designer, and Takeshi Hama ( Magical Sempai , MAOYU ) is composing the music.

BILLY BOO performs the ending theme song "Rhapsody."

Additional staff includes:

Manga creator Oreko Tachibana ( Firefly Wedding , Promise Cinderella ) is designing the original characters for the anime.

The story has previously inspired a stage play, a live-action series in 2011, live-action specials in 2012 and 2013, and a live-action film in 2013.

The story debuted in 2007, and Shogakukan published three novels in 2010, 2011, and 2012. A "Best" version novel was released in 2019, and two Shin Nazotoki wa Dinner no Ato de novels were released in March 2021 and September 18. Yūsuke Nakamura provided illustrations for the Shin Nazotoki wa Dinner no Ato de novels.