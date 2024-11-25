The Dinner Table Detective Novels Get TV Anime in 2025

Shogakukan opened a website on Monday to announce that Tokuya Higashigawa's The Dinner Table Detective ( Nazotoki wa Dinner no Ato de ) novel series is getting a television anime that will debut in 2025. Manga creator Oreko Tachibana ( Firefly Wedding , Promise Cinderella ) is designing the original characters for the anime.

Image via The Dinner Table Detective anime's website ©東川篤哉／小学館／「謎解きはディナーのあとで」製作委員会

The novels take place in Kunitachi in Tokyo, where Reiko Hōshō, daughter of the owner of the world-famous Hōshō Group, has become a rookie detective. Her boss is Inspector Kazamatsuri, the son of the owner of Kazamatsuri Motors. The two work to solve difficult cases. When tackling her cases, Reiko always consults her butler and driver Kageyama, who spouts harsh language insulting Reiko but always brilliantly manages to solve the case.

The story has previously inspired a stage play, a live-action series in 2011, live-action specials in 2012 and 2013, and a live-action film in 2013.

The story debuted in 2007, and Shogakukan published three novels in 2010, 2011, and 2012. A "Best" version novel released in 2019, and two Shin Nazotoki wa Dinner no Ato de novels released in March 2021 and September 18. Yūsuke Nakamura provided illustrations for the Shin Nazotoki wa Dinner no Ato de novels.

Sources: The Dinner Table Detective anime's website, Comic Natalie