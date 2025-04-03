New Lupin III 2D Feature-Length Anime Film Reveals Title, Trailer, Theme Song, June 27 Premiere

The official website for the Lupin III franchise announced on Friday that the new feature-length film in the franchise will open in Japan on June 27 with the title Lupin the IIIrd The Movie : Fujimi no Ketsuzoku (Immortal Bloodline). The staff unveiled a visual and trailer. The video reveals and previews the film's theme song "The IIIRD Eye" by rock band B'z .

Image via Lupin III franchise's Tumblr page © TMS

The story follows Lupin and his team as they seek a treasure on a mysterious unmarked island.

Takeshi Koike ( Lupin III: The Woman Called Fujiko Mine , Lupin the IIIrd: Jigen's Gravestone , Lupin the IIIrd: Goemon's Blood Spray , Lupin the IIIrd: Fujiko Mine's Lie ) is returning to the franchise to direct the film at Telecom Animation Film . Yūya Takahashi ( Lupin the IIIrd: Jigen's Gravestone , Lupin the IIIrd: Goemon's Blood Spray , Lupin the IIIrd: Fujiko Mine's Lie , Lupin the 3rd Part 6 ) is also returning to write the screenplay. James Shimoji is also returning from the three films to compose the music, and Katsuhito Ishii is also returning from the three films as creative adviser. TMS Entertainment is credited with production and writing. TOHO NEXT will distribute the film.

According to the staff, the film will be the first new 2D feature-length anime film in the franchise in nearly 30 years, since Lupin III: Dead or Alive in 1996. Since then other anime have screened in theaters such as Lupin the IIIrd: Jigen's Gravestone , Lupin the IIIrd: Goemon's Blood Spray , and Lupin the IIIrd: Fujiko Mine's Lie , but those were not feature-length films. The 2019 film Lupin III THE FIRST was CG, and the 2013 film Lupin III vs. Detective Conan The Movie and the 2023 film Lupin III vs. Cat's Eye were both crossover films.