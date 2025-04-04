Premiere of Webtoon-Based Live-Action Romance Series Crushology 101 Delayed by 1 Week

Delay comes in response to ruling on S. Korean president's impeachment on Friday

The premiere of Crushology 101, the live-action Korean romance series based on the webtoon Bunny and Her Oppas, has been postponed by one week.

According to SPOTV News on April 2, the series, originally scheduled to air on April 4 in Korea, will now premiere on April 11.

The delay comes in response to the Constitutional Court's ruling on Friday regarding President Suk Yeol Yoon's impeachment or reinstatement. The constitutional court voted unanimously on Friday to impeach him and remove him from office. The ruling was expected to be followed by extensive special news coverage, prompting the production team for Crushology 101 to decide on the postponement after internal discussions.

More than 500 comics and webtoon artists had released a statement in December criticizing Yoon and calling for his impeachment.

Based on the webtoon Bunny and Her Oppas, which accumulated 170 million views, Crushology 101 stars Jeong-eui Roh as the titular character Bunny. Bunny, whose real name is Hee-jin Ban, is a top student in the sculpture department in a college, known for her excellent grades and personality. However, she is labeled a "dating fool" on campus after a failed first romance. Her romantic journey begins when several charismatic men, referred to as “Oppas,” enter her life.

The webtoon Bunny and Her Oppas is available in English on Tapas . NIEUN is the artist and storywriter for the series.

Crushology 101 will be streamed on Rakuten Viki.

