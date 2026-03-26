New Ranma 1/2 Anime Gets 3rd Season in October

The official website for the new anime of Rumiko Takahashi 's Ranma 1/2 manga revealed on Thursday that the anime will get a third season that will premiere in October on the NTV channel, and will exclusively stream on Netflix right after its broadcast. The third season's teaser visual and first promotional video were also revealed.

Kōnosuke Uda is again directing the anime at MAPPA . The third season will have mainly returning cast and staff members. Returning chief animation directors Yoshiko Saitō and Kōsuke Kawamura will be joined by Riko Kaneda (new anime's first season animation director) and Haruki Miura ( Ensemble Stars! , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean ). Masahiro Kurio also returns as main animator with the addition of Atsuko Ishida ( Ranma ½ (TV 1/1989) key animator) and Yoshihiro Takeda ( The Devil Is a Part-Timer!! seasons 2 & 3).

The anime's first season premiered nationwide in Japan in October 2024. The anime exclusively streamed on Netflix after its broadcast.

Kōnosuke Uda ( One Piece: Dead End film, DAYS) directed the first season at MAPPA . Kimiko Ueno ( Delicious in Dungeon , Astro Note ) was in charge of series scripts, and Hiromi Taniguchi ( Kurage no Shokudō ) designed the characters.

The second season premiered on October 4 on NTV . The series streamed on Netflix after the television broadcast. Most of the staff from the first season returned for the second season. However, Kōsuke Kawamura joined the staff as one of the chief animation directors, and Ryūta Hayashi joined Chihiro Ōkawa to direct the art.