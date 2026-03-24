AnimeJapan 2026 Announces Emerging Creator Award Finalists

13 works chosen from 50 different schools across Japan

Courtesy of Sony Music ©AnimeJapan 2026

AnimeJapan announced the finalists for this year's Emerging Creator Award for anime shorts on Monday. The event will announce the winners from among the 13 works nominated on March 28.

The 13 finalists (including their creators and schools) are:



"Ao ga Kieta Umi ni" (Ayano Sawada, Kyoto Saga University of Arts) "Ura Kissa" (Ryusei Dozono, HAL Nagoya)

"Eiya no Requiem" (Wang Xinyue, Kyoto Seika University )

"Offbeat" (Leow Yi Jing, Kyoto Seika University )

"Kono Machi to, Tomo ni" (Raiki Murao, HAL Nagoya)

"Shizuki Tadao: The Man Who Wrote Sakoku" ( Ji-Eun Park , Tokyo University of the Arts )

"Shin Ai" (Sara Amano, HAL Nagoya)

"Natsu no Omokage" (Katsumoto Yokoyama, HAL Osaka)

"Vidro" (Nodoka Iida, HAL Tokyo)

"Police Men" (Yui Hara, Kyoto Seika University )

"Magokoro Musubi: Gyutto Komeru Omoi" (Sho Hane, HAL Tokyo)

"Morning Match" (Rio Sakurai, Joshi University of Arts and Design)

"Live in Red" (Madoka Hadano, Tokyo Polytechnic University )



The shorts are now available on the AnimeJapan YouTube Channel.

AnimeJapan created the Emerging Creator Award in partnership with the Japanese government's Japan Creator Support Fund. The award is open to students across Japan. Winning works will be available in 200 countries through Crunchyroll and d Anime Store .