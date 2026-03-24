Shadow Skill Manga Gets New Series After 12 Years

The X (formerly Twitter ) account for Tokuma Shoten 's Comic Ryū platform announced on Saturday that Megumu Okada 's Shadow Skill series will receive a new manga titled Shadow Skill Dawn beginning April 24.

Okada ended the original Shadow Skill manga in 2014.

Okada began his Shadow Skill manga as a self-published dōjinshi , and began serializing it in Takeshobo 's Comic Gamma magazine in 1992. He then moved the manga to Fujimi Shobo 's Monthly Dragon Junior magazine in 1996 after Comic Gamma ceased publication, and was forced to move the manga again in 2006 when that magazine also discontinued publication. He continued the manga in Monthly Afternoon , but after moving to the magazine, he went on hiatus shortly after. He resumed the manga three years later in 2009, but only publishing new chapters once every other month. Fujimi Shobo published the 10th compiled volume of the manga in 2013.

A television anime adaptation aired in Japan in 1998. ADV Films licensed and released the anime in North America.

Okada partnered with Japanese video production group Team Blockheads to produce the "Joyū Eiga Toru" ("The actresses will make a movie!") animated web short in 2020. Okada was the creator, director, and character designer for the animated short.

Okada launched Saint Seiya Episode.G , the prequel of Kurumada's original mythological fantasy manga, in Champion RED in 2003. Okada and Masami Kurumada 's Saint Seiya Episode.G: Assassin manga launched in April 2014.

Acclaimed manga creator Kazuo Koike ( Lone Wolf and Cub , Crying Freeman ) launched the manga series Deku ~BLOCK HEAD~ with artist Okada in Akita Shoten 's Champion RED magazine in October 2013.