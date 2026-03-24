Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia Anime Reveals 1st Promo Video, Cast

The staff Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia , the television anime of Tomato Soup 's A Witch's Life in Mongol ( Tenmaku no Jādūgar ) manga, revealed on Wednesday the first promotional video, character visuals, and the main cast:

Image courtesy of CyberAgent © トマトスープ（秋田書店）／天幕のジャードゥーガル製作委員会

Image courtesy of CyberAgent © トマトスープ（秋田書店）／天幕のジャードゥーガル製作委員会

Miyu Irino as Shira, a boy living as a captive of the Mongol Empire

as Shira, a boy living as a captive of the Mongol Empire Jun Saitō as Muhammad, Fatima's son and a brilliant young boy

as Muhammad, Fatima's son and a brilliant young boy Akira Sekine as Shitara (also written as Sitara), a lonely girl who lost her mother and was torn far from her homeland

as Shitara (also written as Sitara), a lonely girl who lost her mother and was torn far from her homeland Houko Kuwashima as Fatima, Muhammad's mother and kind-hearted lady of the house

as Fatima, Muhammad's mother and kind-hearted lady of the house Ryōta Suzuki as Tolui, son of Emperor Genghis Khan and the fourth prince of the Mongol Empire

The anime stars (pictured above from left to right):

The anime will premiere in July in the "IMAnimation W" programming block onand 23 of its affiliated channels, as well as on

Naoko Yamada ( The Heike Story , A Silent Voice , The Colors Within ) is serving as chief director, and Abel Góngora ( DAN DA DAN season 2, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off , Star Wars: Visions ' "TO-B1") is directing the anime at Science SARU . Kenichi Yoshida ( Eureka Seven , Gundam: Reconguista in G ) is designing the characters and serving as animation chief, and Kanichi Katō ( Black Clover , The Eminence in Shadow ) is overseeing the series scripts. Kōshirō Hino is composing the music.

Yen Press is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

The time: the thirteenth century. The place: Yeke Mongol Ulus, the greatest empire the world has ever known. The woman: Fatima, hailing from Persia, where medical technique and scientific knowledge have been perfected beyond all precedent. Fatima's desire for a stage where she can put her knowledge to work has brought her to the palace of the Mongols, where she falls under the wing of Töregene, the sixth wife of Ögedei, the second Great Khan—a mighty woman with complicated feelings about the direction of the empire. These two women are the axel upon which the politics of the palace, and soon the very world, will turn…

The anime will screen in competition at this year's Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France in the TV Films category.

Tomato Soup launched the manga on Akita Shoten 's Souffle website in September 2021. Akita Shoten published the manga's fifth compiled book volume in April 2025.

The series began publishing simultaneously in Akita Shoten 's Mystery Bonita in March 2025, on top of its publication on the Souffle website. The manga was being published bimonthly until last summer, where it then went on hiatus for Tomato Soup 's maternity leave. The manga is planned to return this year.

The manga topped the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2023 rankings for female readers, and ranked #11 in the 2024 rankings for female readers. The manga was nominated for the 16th Manga Taisho Awards in 2023, and was nominated once again for the Manga Taisho Awards the following year in 2024. The manga was nominated for the Best New Manga category in the second American Manga Awards.

Source: Press release