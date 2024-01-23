×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
17th Manga Taisho Awards Nominate 10 Titles

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
You and I Are Polar Opposites, A Witch's Life in Mongol nominated once again

The executive committee for the 17th Manga Taisho awards listed this year's 10 nominated works on Tuesday. (The official English name of the awards is the "Cartoon Grand Prize.")

Manga Taisho 2024 Nominees

kanda
© Akihito Sakaue, Leed Publishing
Kanda Gokura-chō Shokunin-Banashi
Akihito Sakaue

uchuu
© Inuhiko Doronoda, Kodansha
Kimi to Uchū o Aruku Tame ni
Inuhiko Doronoda

youandi
© Kōcha Agasawa, Shueisha, Viz Media
You and I Are Polar Opposites (also nominated in 2023)
Kōcha Agasawa

tamaki
© Fumi Yoshinaga, Shueisha
Tamaki to Amane
Fumi Yoshinaga

diamond
© Ōhashi Hirai, Shueisha
Diamond no Kōzai
Ōhashi Hirai

9tenmaku
© Tomato Soup, Akita Shoten
A Witch's Life in Mongol (also nominated in 2023)
Tomato Soup

hirayasumi
© Keigo Shinzō, Shogakukan
Hirayasumi
Keigo Shinzō

famires
© Yama Wayama, Kadokawa
Fami-res Iko.
Yama Wayama

shimazaki
© Gouten Hamada, Takeshi Sesimo, Kodansha
Dear Shimazaki in the Peaceful Land (Heiwa no Kuni no Shimazaki e)
Gouten Hamada, Takeshi Sesimo

daemons
© Hiromu Arakawa, Square Enix
Daemons of the Shadow Realm
Hiromu Arakawa

The nominating committee is composed mainly of bookstore staffers who are in charge of their respective stores' manga. This year's nominating committee consisted of 101 individuals, who selected from 257 titles. Any manga title that was released in 2023 and has eight volumes or less is eligible. The volume cap is intentionally added so that the prize winners would be relatively new works that have not already earned their popularity through sheer longevity.

The second round of voting will determine the winner of Manga Taisho 2023, which will be announced at an awards ceremony to be held sometime in early April.

Previous winners include:

Sources: Manga Taisho, Comic Natalie


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives