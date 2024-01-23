News
17th Manga Taisho Awards Nominate 10 Titles
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The executive committee for the 17th Manga Taisho awards listed this year's 10 nominated works on Tuesday. (The official English name of the awards is the "Cartoon Grand Prize.")
Manga Taisho 2024 NomineesKanda Gokura-chō Shokunin-Banashi
Akihito Sakaue
Kimi to Uchū o Aruku Tame ni
Inuhiko Doronoda
You and I Are Polar Opposites (also nominated in 2023)
Kōcha Agasawa
Tamaki to Amane
Fumi Yoshinaga
Diamond no Kōzai
Ōhashi Hirai
A Witch's Life in Mongol (also nominated in 2023)
Tomato Soup
Hirayasumi
Keigo Shinzō
Fami-res Iko.
Yama Wayama
Dear Shimazaki in the Peaceful Land (Heiwa no Kuni no Shimazaki e)
Gouten Hamada, Takeshi Sesimo
Daemons of the Shadow Realm
Hiromu Arakawa
The nominating committee is composed mainly of bookstore staffers who are in charge of their respective stores' manga. This year's nominating committee consisted of 101 individuals, who selected from 257 titles. Any manga title that was released in 2023 and has eight volumes or less is eligible. The volume cap is intentionally added so that the prize winners would be relatively new works that have not already earned their popularity through sheer longevity.
The second round of voting will determine the winner of Manga Taisho 2023, which will be announced at an awards ceremony to be held sometime in early April.
Previous winners include:
- 2023 - Kore Kaite Shine by Minoru Toyoda
- 2022 - Darwin Jihen by Shun Umezawa
- 2021 - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End by Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe
- 2020 - The Blue Period. by Tsubasa Yamaguchi
- 2019 - Astra Lost in Space by Kenta Shinohara
- 2018 - BEASTARS by Paru Itagaki
- 2017 - Hibiki: Shōsetsuka ni Naru Hōhō by Mitsuharu Yanamoto
- 2016 - Golden Kamuy by Satoru Noda
- 2015 - Kakukaku Shikajika by Akiko Higashimura
- 2014 - A Bride's Story by Kaoru Mori
- 2013 - Umimachi Diary by Akimi Yoshida
- 2012 - Silver Spoon by Hiromu Arakawa
- 2011 - March comes in like a lion by Chika Umino
- 2010 - Thermae Romae by Mari Yamazaki
- 2009 - Chihayafuru by Yuki Suetsugu
- 2008 - Gaku - Minna no Yama by Shinichi Ishizuka
Sources: Manga Taisho, Comic Natalie
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.