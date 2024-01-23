17th Manga Taisho Awards Nominate 10 Titles

The executive committee for the 17th Manga Taisho awards listed this year's 10 nominated works on Tuesday. (The official English name of the awards is the "Cartoon Grand Prize.")

Manga Taisho 2024 Nominees

© Akihito Sakaue, Leed Publishing

© Inuhiko Doronoda, Kodansha

© Kōcha Agasawa, Shueisha, Viz Media

(also nominated in 2023)

© Fumi Yoshinaga, Shueisha

© Ōhashi Hirai, Shueisha

© Tomato Soup, Akita Shoten

(also nominated in 2023)

© Keigo Shinzō, Shogakukan

© Yama Wayama, Kadokawa

Fami-res Iko.

© Gouten Hamada, Takeshi Sesimo, Kodansha

Dear Shimazaki in the Peaceful Land ( Heiwa no Kuni no Shimazaki e )

© Hiromu Arakawa, Square Enix

The nominating committee is composed mainly of bookstore staffers who are in charge of their respective stores' manga. This year's nominating committee consisted of 101 individuals, who selected from 257 titles. Any manga title that was released in 2023 and has eight volumes or less is eligible. The volume cap is intentionally added so that the prize winners would be relatively new works that have not already earned their popularity through sheer longevity.

The second round of voting will determine the winner of Manga Taisho 2023, which will be announced at an awards ceremony to be held sometime in early April.

Previous winners include:

Sources: Manga Taisho, Comic Natalie





