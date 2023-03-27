Minoru Toyoda's Kore Kaite Shine Manga Wins 16th Manga Taisho Awards

Manga tops 10 other nominations

The executive committee for the 16th Manga Taisho awards announced the winner and full points breakdown for the awards on Monday during the award ceremony. (The official English name of the awards is the "Cartoon Grand Prize.")

Minoru Toyoda 's Kore Kaite Shine manga won this year's award. The manga also ranked at #6 for manga for male readers in the 2023 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga is Amazing!) guidebook.

Toyoda drew an illustration to commemorate the award.

The manga is set in Izuōshima, an island 120 kilometers south of Tokyo. The story centers on Ai Yasumi, a high school girl who loves to read manga, and learns about the joy and pain of drawing her own manga. The manga launched in November 2021 in Shogakukan 's Monthly Shonen Sunday and its third compiled book volume will release on April 12.

The nominating committee is composed mainly of bookstore staffers who are in charge of their respective stores' manga. This year's nominating committee consisted of 102 individuals, who selected from 242 titles. Any manga title that was released in 2022 and has eight volumes or less is eligible. The volume cap is intentionally added so that the prize winners would be relatively new works that have not already earned their popularity through sheer longevity.

Manga Taisho 2023 Final Results

Kore Kaite Shine

Minoru Toyoda

102 points

100 points

65 points

65 points

59 points

59 points

44 points

34 points

32 points

29 points

22 points

Previous winners of the Manga Taisho award include:

