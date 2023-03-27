×
News
Minoru Toyoda's Kore Kaite Shine Manga Wins 16th Manga Taisho Awards

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Manga tops 10 other nominations

The executive committee for the 16th Manga Taisho awards announced the winner and full points breakdown for the awards on Monday during the award ceremony. (The official English name of the awards is the "Cartoon Grand Prize.")

Minoru Toyoda's Kore Kaite Shine manga won this year's award. The manga also ranked at #6 for manga for male readers in the 2023 edition of Takarajimasha's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga is Amazing!) guidebook.

Toyoda drew an illustration to commemorate the award.

taisho
© Minoru Toyoda

The manga is set in Izuōshima, an island 120 kilometers south of Tokyo. The story centers on Ai Yasumi, a high school girl who loves to read manga, and learns about the joy and pain of drawing her own manga. The manga launched in November 2021 in Shogakukan's Monthly Shonen Sunday and its third compiled book volume will release on April 12.

The nominating committee is composed mainly of bookstore staffers who are in charge of their respective stores' manga. This year's nominating committee consisted of 102 individuals, who selected from 242 titles. Any manga title that was released in 2022 and has eight volumes or less is eligible. The volume cap is intentionally added so that the prize winners would be relatively new works that have not already earned their popularity through sheer longevity.

Manga Taisho 2023 Final Results

4shine
© Minoru Toyoda, Shogakukan
Kore Kaite Shine
Minoru Toyoda
102 points

1akane
© Yūki Suenaga, Takamasa Moue, Shueisha
Akane-banashi
Yūki Suenaga, Takamasa Moue
100 points

2hoshi
© Yama Wayama, Shodensha
Onna no Sono no Hoshi
Yama Wayama
65 points

7polar
© Kōcha Agasawa, Shueisha
You and I Are Polar Opposites
Kōcha Agasawa
65 points

9tenmaku
© Tomato Soup, Akita Shoten
Tenmaku no Jadūgal: A Witch's Life in Mongol
Tomato Soup
59 points

10nippon
© Ikka Matsuki, Shogakukan
Nippon Sangoku
Ikka Matsuki
59 points

5eri
© Tatsuki Fujimoto, Shueisha
Goodbye, Eri
Tatsuki Fujimoto
44 points

6super
© Jinushi, Square Enix
Super no Ura de Yani Sū Futari
Jinushi
34 points

3gekiko
© Takayuki Yamaguchi, Shogakukan
Gekiko Kamen
Takayuki Yamaguchi
32 points

8takopi
© Taizan 5, Shueisha
Takopi's Original Sin
Taizan 5
29 points

11hikaru
© Mokumokuren, Kadokawa
The Summer Hikaru Died
Mokumokuren
22 points

Previous winners of the Manga Taisho award include:

Sources: Manga Taisho, Comic Natalie

