News
Saint Seiya: Next Dimension Manga Returns for Final Arc on May 16
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
It was previously announced that the manga will return in early summer for the "climax."
The series went on hiatus in June 2023.
The manga resumed from the previous hiatus in April 2023 with the "Final Series Prequel," which ran for eight chapters. The manga had been on hiatus since July 2021.
Kurumada has been serializing the manga since 2006, and Akita Publishing will release the 15th compiled book volume on May 8. Kurumada previously stated in September 2022 that the manga's "final series" would have 16 chapters.
Kurumada published the original Saint Seiya manga from 1986 to 1990. The manga has inspired a number of television anime, original video anime projects, anime films, and spinoff manga.
Knights of the Zodiac, the live-action Hollywood film based on the original manga, opened in Japan in April 2023. The film is titled Saint Seiya: The Beginning in Japan. The film began screening in the U.S. that May.
Source: Weekly Shōnen Champion issue 21/22