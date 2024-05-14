×
Happy Mother's Day From the Anime World! Part I

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Here's to all the mothers out there

Mother's Day, the day people apparently make the most long-distance calls. And why wouldn't we? For many of us, our mothers birthed us, raised us, and generally loved us. Even in the anime and manga world, mothers are important characters. So, what sorts of messages were there to our mothers across the anime and manga world? Here's a small sample.

Doraemon

gnuatdfaoaamxuy
Image via twitter.com
©藤子プロ・小学館　©藤子プロ・小学館・テレビ朝日・シンエイ・ADK

Futago Kamikita

gnx62jebgaaqy0n
Image via twitter.com
©ABC-A・東映アニメーション

Golden Kamuy

Today, May 12th, is #母の日 [Mother's Day]!!
Let us introduce you to the wonderful mothers who appear in the TV anime #ゴールデンカムイ [Golden Kamuy]!!

Inka(R)mat, the Ainu fortune teller who gave birth to a healthy baby girl!
http://kamuy-anime.com
#ゴールデンカムイ [Golden Kamuy]

Mameshiba

gnhd181a8aadh5x
Image via twitter.com
©Dentsu Inc

Top: Hey, do you know?
You may find it annoying, but if it weren't for your mother, you wouldn't exist today.

Bottom: Yeah, I know.

Nanare Hananare

gnwmcdjbgae_vp3
Image via twitter.com
© なれなれプロジェクト/菜なれ花なれ製作委員会
Thank you always, Mom.

Naruto

Today is #母の日 [Mother's Day]!
Don't forget to thank your mother

#NARUTO

Oshi no Ko

gnt8kaqbuaa_yrv
Image via twitter.com
©赤坂アカ×横槍メンゴ／集英社・【推しの子】製作委員会

Renjuro Kindaichi (Jungle wa Itsumo Hale Nochi Guu)

exqen6lu4aetxw7
Image via twitter.com
©金田一蓮次郎

Sanrio

Hapidanbui

gnvjngjbmaemexm
Image via twitter.com
©'24 SANRIO

I.CINNAMONROLL

gnueztnaiaafppq
Image via twitter.com
©'24 SANRIO S/T

Korilakkuma

gnwmacwasaaxs9a
Image via twitter.com
©SAN-X

Kuromi

gnuezgsbqaam01x
Image via twitter.com
©'24 SANRIO

Rilakkuma

gnvw8mpaoaagnpx
Image via twitter.com
©SAN-X

Shimajirō

This week on #しまじろうのわお [Shimajirō no Wow!], #しまじろう [Shimajirō]'s #母の日 [Mother's Day] present🎁
His mother wanted a bright red carnation, but the store only had white ones…
What should he do?

Please watch📺
On TV Tokyo: Saturday, May 11, 8:30 a.m.
Nationwide broadcast times:
https://kocha.benesse.ne.jp/kodomo/open/tv/

Shiro Otsuka

Today is Mother's Day, so I'm posting a comic I drew based on my childhood memories of my mom. Please take a look (1/6)
#母の日 [Mother's Day]



Did we miss any Mother's Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

This article has a follow-up: Happy Mother's Day From the Anime World! Part II (2024-05-14 23:00)
