Interest
Happy Mother's Day From the Anime World! Part I
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Mother's Day, the day people apparently make the most long-distance calls. And why wouldn't we? For many of us, our mothers birthed us, raised us, and generally loved us. Even in the anime and manga world, mothers are important characters. So, what sorts of messages were there to our mothers across the anime and manga world? Here's a small sample.
Doraemon
Futago Kamikita
Golden Kamuy
本日5月12日は #母の日 ですッ!!— TVアニメ『ゴールデンカムイ』公式 (@kamuy_anime) May 12, 2024
TVアニメ『#ゴールデンカムイ』に登場する素敵な母をご紹介します!!
元気な女の子を産んだアイヌの占い師、インカ(ラ)マッ！https://t.co/fvcnMzG55L#ゴールデンカムイ pic.twitter.com/S9stPZuSEr
Today, May 12th, is #母の日 [Mother's Day]!!
Let us introduce you to the wonderful mothers who appear in the TV anime #ゴールデンカムイ [Golden Kamuy]!!
Inka(R)mat, the Ainu fortune teller who gave birth to a healthy baby girl!
http://kamuy-anime.com
#ゴールデンカムイ [Golden Kamuy]
Mameshiba
Top: Hey, do you know?
You may find it annoying, but if it weren't for your mother, you wouldn't exist today.
Bottom: Yeah, I know.
Nanare Hananare
Thank you always, Mom.
Naruto
今日は #母の日 ！— NARUTO・BORUTO【原作公式】 (@NARUTO_kousiki) May 12, 2024
母親への感謝を忘れずに#NARUTO pic.twitter.com/Ri9UBdnYM6
Today is #母の日 [Mother's Day]!
Don't forget to thank your mother
#NARUTO
Oshi no Ko
Renjuro Kindaichi (Jungle wa Itsumo Hale Nochi Guu)
Sanrio
Hapidanbui
I.CINNAMONROLL
Korilakkuma
Kuromi
Rilakkuma
Shimajirō
今週の #しまじろうのわお は #しまじろう が #母の日 のプレゼント🎁— 【公式】こどもちゃれんじ編集部 (@kodomochallenge) May 10, 2024
お母さんは真っ赤なカーネーションが欲しいと言うのですが、お店には白いお花しかなく…
どうすればいいんでしょう？
ぜひご覧ください📺
テレビ東京系列5月11日（土）8:30～
全国の放送時間はこちらhttps://t.co/4SMRO4GdWj pic.twitter.com/XEkBBb34fV
This week on #しまじろうのわお [Shimajirō no Wow!], #しまじろう [Shimajirō]'s #母の日 [Mother's Day] present🎁
His mother wanted a bright red carnation, but the store only had white ones…
What should he do?
Please watch📺
On TV Tokyo: Saturday, May 11, 8:30 a.m.
Nationwide broadcast times:
https://kocha.benesse.ne.jp/kodomo/open/tv/
Shiro Otsuka
Today is Mother's Day, so I'm posting a comic I drew based on my childhood memories of my mom. Please take a look (1/6)
#母の日 [Mother's Day]
本日は母の日なので子供時代のおかんの思い出を元に描いた漫画載せます。是非ご覧ください（2/6） #母の日 pic.twitter.com/vFofwAC0Fc— 大塚志郎 漫画を色々発表中！ぜひご覧ください！ (@shiro_otsuka) May 11, 2024
本日は母の日なので子供時代のおかんの思い出を元に描いた漫画載せます。是非ご覧ください（4/6） #母の日 pic.twitter.com/ygAgnioiOF— 大塚志郎 漫画を色々発表中！ぜひご覧ください！ (@shiro_otsuka) May 11, 2024
本日は母の日なので子供時代のおかんの思い出を元に描いた漫画載せます。是非ご覧ください（6/6）— 大塚志郎 漫画を色々発表中！ぜひご覧ください！ (@shiro_otsuka) May 11, 2024
#母の日 pic.twitter.com/w2GBc1KeNg
Did we miss any Mother's Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!