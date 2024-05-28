Kaina of the Great Snow Sea Manga Ends on June 26

Manga adaptation by Takemoto Itoe launched in 2022

© Takemoto Itoe, Tsutomu Nihei

Ōyukiumi no Kaina

The July issue of'smagazine revealed on Friday that's manga adaptation ofandcollaboratorsand) anime project , will end in the magazine's next issue on June 26.

The manga version of the story launched in Monthly Shonen Sirius in February 2022. Crunchyroll is offering the manga outside Asia. Nihei is credited with the original story, and Takemoto ( The Beast Player novel illustrator and manga artist) is drawing the manga. Kodansha published the manga's third compiled book volume on October 6.

The television anime premeired in Fuji TV 's Ultra+ block in Japan in January 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime outside Asia.

The "boy-meets-girl high fantasy" is set in a world where land is being swallowed by the encroaching Great Snow Sea. Humanity ekes out a harsh life above the Canopy (Tenmaku, a wordplay on the Japanese word for tent) that stretches from the roots to the tops of giant Orbital Spire Trees. The story centers around Kaina, a boy who lives above the Canopy, and Liliha, the princess of the small country Atland in the Great Snow Sea.

The anime's film sequel titled Kaina of the Great Snow Sea: Star Sage ( Ōyukiumi no Kaina: Hoshi no Kenja ) premiered in Japan on October 13.