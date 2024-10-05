Bleach Anime Gets 20th Anniversary Video With New Animation

Short animates classic scenes from series

Aniplex released a new animated video to celebrate the Bleach anime's 20th anniversary on Saturday The video compiles climactic scenes from the anime's story animated in the new Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 - The Conflict anime style. (The video first aired during The Conflict's television premiere on Saturday.)

The 20th anniversary of the Bleach anime also "inspired" the Bleach : Rebirth of Souls 3D arena fighting game's development. A visual and an accompanying video also previously helped celebrate the anniversary:

Image via x.com ©久保帯人／集英社・テレビ東京・ｄｅｎｔｓｕ・ぴえろ

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 - The Conflict debuted on TV Tokyo and its affiliates on October 5 at 11:00 p.m. JST.

SIX LOUNGE performs the opening theme song "Kotoba ni Sezu Tomo" (Even if You Don't Say It) and suisoh performs the ending theme song "Monochrome." Aniplex began streaming the opening sequence without credits after its television premiere:

Theanime's first(quarter of a year) premiered in October 2022, and ended in December 2022 with a one-hour special that combined the anime's 12th and 13th episodes.is streaming the anime onin the U.S. The anime is streaming oninternationally, andis streaming the series in many Asian countries.

The anime's second cours premiered in the United States on Hulu , in Latin America on Star+ , and in select other countries internationally on Disney+ in July 2023.

The anime will run for four cours with breaks in between.

The anime covers the rest of the original manga up through its ending. The Thousand Year Blood War arc is the final arc of the manga, and covers volumes 55-74.