Keiku Hagiwara's Kimi ga Daredemo Aishiteru Manga Ends on May 1

Romance suspense manga launched in June 2023

Image via Amazon © Keiku Hagiwara, Kodansha

The May issue of'smagazine revealed on Tuesday that's(You'd Fall in Love With Anyone) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on May 1.

The manga centers on Yuki, a temp worker whose mother passed away, and whose sick father only wishes to see Yuki in a wedding gown. Feeling trapped in her life, Yuki's only solace is Yōji, her fiancé whom she met through a dating app, and whom she is looking forward to marrying. One day at work, Yuki meets a mysterious man named Shun, and through him, comes to know the other side of Yōji's life.

Hagiwara launched the manga in Be Love in June 2023. Kodansha published the manga's third compiled book volume in October 2024.

Hagiwara launched the Will You Still Pledge Me Your Faithful Love? ( Soredemo Ai wo Chikaimasu ka? ) manga on Amutus Corporation's Mecha Comic website in June 2019, and ended it in July 2022. Futabasha published the manga's eighth and final compiled book volume in August 2022. Coolmic is releasing the manga in English.

The manga inspired a live-action television series that premiered on TV Asahi in October 2021.