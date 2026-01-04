My Little Monster's Robico, Ikoku Nikki's Tomoko Yamashita Each Launch New Manga

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account of Shodensha 's Our Feel web manga site announced three new serializations on Sunday. A new manga titled Tatsumaki (Tornado, top in below image) by Tomoko Yamashita ( Ikoku Nikki ) launched on the website on Sunday. Manga creators Kinoshi Wata (middle in bellow image) and Robico ( My Little Monster creator, bottom in below image) will each launch a new manga in February and March, respectively. The titles of Wata and Robico 's new manga will be announced at a later date.

Yamashita's Tatsumaki manga tells the story of a novelist who is so much in a writing slump, that he is actually thinking about selling his life and soul. He meets a mysterious man and discusses creative writing with him; how things such as reality, and existing established conventions stop him from writing. A strange chain of events will draw in together a test knitter working under a harsh environment, a frivolous man on an online dating app, and a woman carrying a corpse.

The anime adaptation of Yamashita's Ikoku Nikki ( Journal with Witch , or literally Diary of a Strange Land) manga debuts on January 4 on BS Asahi at 11:00 p.m. JST (9:00 a.m. EST), then on Tokyo MX at 24:00 JST, and on ABC TV at 24:40 JST (effectively, January 5 at 12:00 a.m. and 12:40 a.m. JST respectively). The anime will also stream on Amazon Prime Video and on other streaming services in Japan. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs.

Yamashita ( The Night Beyond the Tricornered Window , Don't Cry Girl , Mo'some Sting ) launched the manga in June 2017 in Shodensha 's Feel Young magazine, and ended it in June 2023. The manga's 11th and final compiled book volume shipped in August 2023. The manga was nominated for the 28th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize in 2024. The manga also ranked at #5 on the women's list of the 2024 edition of Kono Manga ga Sugoi! , topped Da Vinci's 23rd annual "Book of the Year" list for manga in December 2023, and was nominated for the 13th Manga Taisho awards in 2020.

Robico launched the My Little Monster ( Tonari no Kaibutsu-kun ) manga in Kodansha 's Dessert magazine in 2008, and ended it in 2013. Kodansha Comics published the manga in English. The manga inspired a 13-episode television anime series that aired in Japan in 2012, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. NIS America released the series on home video. The manga also inspired a live-action film adaptation that premiered in April 2018.