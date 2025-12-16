News
Crunchyroll Announces Release Schedule for Winter 2026 Season

posted on by Alex Mateo
Frieren Season 2, Oshi no Ko Season 3, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, Trigun Stargaze, Hana-Kimi, more anime

frieren-s2-kv
Image via Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime's website
© 山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館／「葬送のフリーレン」製作委員会
Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it is streaming the following anime (dub languages streaming at later date in parentheses) for the winter 2026 season:

December 20

December 31

January 2

January 3

January 4

January 5

January 6

January 7

January 8

January 9

  • Fire Force Season 3 Part 2 - 12:30 p.m. EST (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Arabic)
  • Dark Moon: The Blood Altar (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu)

January 10

January 11

January 12

January 14

January 16

  • Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Season 2 (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Arabic, pictured right)

Coming Soon

The following series are continuing from the fall 2025 season:

Source: Email correspondence

