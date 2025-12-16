News
Crunchyroll Announces Release Schedule for Winter 2026 Season
posted on by Alex Mateo
Frieren Season 2, Oshi no Ko Season 3, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, Trigun Stargaze, Hana-Kimi, more anime
Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it is streaming the following anime (dub languages streaming at later date in parentheses) for the winter 2026 season:
December 20
- Blue Miburo Season 2
December 31
- Tamon’s B-Side
- Jack-of-All-Trades, Party of None (English, Arabic)
January 2
- Hitori no Shita - the outcast Season 6
January 3
- Sentenced to Be a Hero (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Arabic)
- Fate/strange Fake
January 4
- Hana-Kimi (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Arabic)
- MF GHOST Season 3 (English, Brazilian Portuguese)
- The Daily Life of a Part-time Torturer (Gōmon Baito-kun no Nichijō)
- Journal with Witch (Ikoku Nikki)
- Kunon the Sorcerer Can See (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu)
January 5
- My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2 (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish)
- Golden Kamuy Final Season (English, German)
- Wash It All Away
- You Can't Be In a Rom-Com with Your Childhood Friends! (English)
January 6
- Tune In to the Midnight Heart (English)
- Yoroi-Shinden Samurai Troopers (Yoroi Shin Den Samurai Troopers)
- The Demon King's Daughter Is Too Kind!!
- There Was a Cute Girl in the Hero's Party, So I Tried Confessing to Her (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu)
- Isekai Office Worker: The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter
January 7
- SHIBOYUGI: Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, Arabic)
- Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord
- An Adventurer's Daily Grind at Age 29 (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu)
- A Gentle Noble's Vacation Recommendation
January 8
- Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 - 12:00 p.m. EST (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Arabic)
- The Holy Grail of Eris
- Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You Season 2 (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese)
- ROLL OVER AND DIE (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Hindi)
- The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife
January 9
- Fire Force Season 3 Part 2 - 12:30 p.m. EST (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Arabic)
- Dark Moon: The Blood Altar (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu)
January 10
- Trigun Stargaze - (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu)
- Dead Account (English, French, Arabic)
- A Misanthrope Teaches a Class for Demi-Humans (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu)
January 11
- Hell's Paradise SEASON 2 - 10:15 a.m. EST (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Arabic)
- You and I Are Polar Opposites (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Arabic)
- Kaya-chan Isn't Scary
- In the Clear Moonlit Dusk
- The Villainess Is Adored by the Prince of the Neighbor Kingdom (English)
January 12
- 'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess Season 2
January 14
- Oshi no Ko Season 3 (English)
January 16
- Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Season 2 (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Arabic, pictured right)
Coming Soon
The following series are continuing from the fall 2025 season:
- Case Closed (Detective Conan)
- DIGIMON BEATBREAK
- The Daily Life of the Immortal King Season 5 Chinese animated series
- SI-VIS: The Sound of Heroes
- To Your Eternity Season 3
- You and Idol Precure
Source: Email correspondence