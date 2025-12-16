Celebrate 40 Years of Mamoru Oshii and Yoshitaka Amano's Angel's Egg at the Limited Time Exhibition

Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross

40 years ago, in 1985, two visionary artists in the anime and video game industries, director Mamoru Oshii and artist Yoshitaka Amano , partnered for the experimental post-apocalyptic science-fantasy original video anime ( OVA ) Angel's Egg . While the OVA received mixed reviews upon its release in December 1985, it has since become a cult classic among anime and film fans worldwide. Now, on the eve of Angel's Egg 's 40th anniversary, the OVA has received the 4K treatment and was rereleased theatrically in Japan and worldwide. As if the theatrical rerelease wasn't enough to celebrate two artistic legends, though, the Cine Quinto in Shibuya, Tokyo, held a small exhibition of Amano's concept art for Angel's Egg . Titled Angel's Egg 40th Anniversary Exhibition, Anime News Network got a chance to check out the Exhibition before its opening on November 21.

Upon entering the small event space at the Cine Quinto, patrons are met with a large poster for the Angel's Egg 40th Anniversary Exhibition. At first glance, it appears that all the artwork on the poster is printed. However, upon closer inspection, the art in black ink was drawn onto the poster. We were told Amano had illustrated and autographed the poster moments before we arrived at the venue. An unfortunate event for us, but Amano's impromptu sketch came as a surprise even to those involved.

The short hallway leading into the main exhibition features messages from Oshii and Amano, along with stills from Angel's Egg and a synopsis of the film. While the messages and the stills are a nice touch to the entrance hallway of the Angel's Egg 40th Anniversary Exhibition, the show stealer is two statues of Angel's Egg characters, Man and Girl.

Before entering the main exhibition, guests are greeted by the original paintings used as the movie posters from Angel's Egg 's 1985 release and 2025 4K remaster. Accompanying the two fantastic pieces of Amano artwork is a making-of and interview with the legend himself, Yoshitaka Amano .

Opening the Angel's Egg 40th Anniversary Exhibition are concept art pieces of Girl. The pieces capture the fantastical whimsy Amano is known for. Yet somewhere within the paintings, there is a sense of sadness. And for the astute Angel's Egg fan, they will instantly notice which art pieces were reimagined by Oshii for the film.

Where Girl's section of the Angel's Egg 40th Anniversary Exhibition focuses on the design of Girl, Man's exhibit takes a different approach. Leaning into both character design and set pieces, Man's section gives the world of Angel's Egg scale. It's as if we're peering into the world and seeing the grand scale with one piece and at the human level in another.

The final section of the Angel's Egg 40th Anniversary Exhibition is dedicated to the world of the film. It's a different look at the world than Man's section–showing guests to the exhibit buildings, streets, and even the technology from the world Oshii and Amano created. And despite the minimal use of color, Amano's concept art for the world of Angel's Egg exudes a sense of gloom, but also beauty.

While not a centerpiece of the Angel's Egg 40th Anniversary Exhibition, the gallery space included a large tapestry divider in the middle of the exhibition. It's a wonderful piece and adds to the ambiance of the Exhibition. And with the tapestry being translucent, it leaves those with a sense of wonder, wanting to know what lies just behind it.

