Digimon Beatbreak Anime Reveals 10 New Cast Members, Previews 'Tactics Arc' in Video

more join cast for new arc debuting on January 4

Toei Animation revealed a new trailer on Sunday for DIGIMON BEATBREAK , the new television anime for the Digimon franchise. The trailer previews the new "Tactics Arc" debuting on January 4.

The video also introduces 10 new cast members:

Toshiyuki Toyonaga as Raito Souda, a member of Tactics Team Seven who is a naturally gifted genius

Image via Digimon Beatbreak's X/Twitter account ©Akiyoshi Hongo，Toei Animation

Sakura Kawaguchi as Hotaruko Kanuma, a member of Tactics Team Seven who is serious and hardworking

Image via Digimon Beatbreak's X/Twitter account ©Akiyoshi Hongo，Toei Animation

Marina Inoue as Granit, a member of Tactics Team Seven who is unfriendly with few emotional ups and downs

Image via Digimon Beatbreak's X/Twitter account ©Akiyoshi Hongo，Toei Animation

Ryōta Takeuchi as Seraphy Naito, Klay's right-hand man who is dedicated to training cleaners

Image via Digimon Beatbreak's X/Twitter account ©Akiyoshi Hongo，Toei Animation

Yūichi Nakamura as Kaito Kutsuna, one of the Five Stars, known as "The Star of Fire, Kaito the Blazing"

Image via Digimon Beatbreak's X/Twitter account ©Akiyoshi Hongo，Toei Animation

Rie Kugimiya as Honoka Sakai, one of the Five Stars, known as "The Star of Water, Honoka the Abyssal"

Image via Digimon Beatbreak's X/Twitter account ©Akiyoshi Hongo，Toei Animation

Ryōko Shiraishi as Rose Woodville, one of the Five Stars, known as "The Star of Wood, Rose the Verdant"

Image via Digimon Beatbreak's X/Twitter account ©Akiyoshi Hongo，Toei Animation

Satoshi Mikami as Klay Arslan, one of the Five Stars, known as "The Star of Earth, Klay the Surging"

Image via Digimon Beatbreak's X/Twitter account ©Akiyoshi Hongo，Toei Animation

Hiroshi Kamiya as Genjo Kanada, one of the Five Stars, known as "The Star of Gold, Genjo the Adamantine"

Image via Digimon Beatbreak's X/Twitter account ©Akiyoshi Hongo，Toei Animation

Akio Ōtsuka as Chairman Wong, chairman of World Union, the world's largest company

Image via Digimon Beatbreak's X/Twitter account ©Akiyoshi Hongo，Toei Animation

The staff also revealed a new visual for the new arc:

Image via Digimon Beatbreak's website ©Akiyoshi Hongo，Toei Animation

Image via Digimon Beatbreak anime's website ©Akiyoshi Hongo，Toei Animation

The anime premiered onand other channels on October 5.is streaming the anime as it airs.

The anime will get an English dub starring Zeno Robinson as Tomoro Tenma.

The show's website describes the story:

"e-Pulse," which is generated by human thoughts and emotions, was used as the energy source for the AI support device "Sapotama." From the shadows of this remarkable development, terrifying monsters appear. Digimon are living beings that evolve by consuming e-Pulse. Tomoro Tenma is drawn into an extraordinary experience after meeting Gekkomon, who suddenly appears from his Sapotama. While living together with Kyo Sawashiro and other members of the bounty hunting team "Glowing Dawn," Tomoro renews his resolve. What new future will be forged by humans and Digimon?

Miyu Irino stars in the series as Tomoro Tenma, along with Megumi Han as Gekkomon.

Hiroaki Miyamoto ( One Piece director episodes 352-679, One Piece Film Gold , Star Twinkle Precure ) is directing the anime at Toei Animation . Ryota Yamaguchi ( Sailor Moon Stars , Medabots , Dokidoki! Precure ) is in charge of series composition. Takahiro Kojima is the character designer, with Kenji Watanabe credited for Digimon design. Akihiro Asanuma is credited for animation Digimon design. Ayaka Kami is the art director, and Sayoko Yokoyama is the color designer. Yusuke Osone is the CG director. Tomoyuki Ishiyama is the compositing director, while Eiichi Nishimura is the editor. Arisa Okehazama is composing the music. Fuji TV , Yomiko Advertising, and Toei Animation are credited for production.

The first Digimon Adventure television anime series premiered in 1999. The Digimon Adventure 02 sequel anime series then aired in 2000-2001. The 50-episode Digimon Frontier anime aired in Japan from April 2002 to March 2003. The Digimon Ghost Game anime premiered in October 2021, and ended with its 68th episode in March 2023.