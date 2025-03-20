Digimon Con Event Reveals New Digimon Beatbreak TV Anime Slated for October Debut

"Digimon Adventure -Beyond-" 25th anniversary promotional video also premiered on event

The " Digimon Con 2025" livestream event on Thursday revealed a new television anime titled DIGIMON BEATBREAK , which will premiere in October. The new anime's teaser visual and promotional video were also revealed.

The "Digimon Con 2025" livestream event also premiered the " Digimon Adventure -Beyond-" promotional video, marking the end of the Digimon Adventure anime's 25th anniversary celebrations.

The video depicts previously unseen scenes leading up to the ending of the Digimon Adventure 02 anime.

The video is available worldwide on Digimon 's YouTube channel and it describes the story:

Time has passed since that summer adventure, and there are even more children with partner Digimon now. However, because of their unique nature, many children face the looming shadows of persecution and being targeted for military use. While Taichi and Yamato are working to rescue children, they are attacked by mysterious Digimon.

The video stars:

The video features a new version of the anime's insert song "Brave Heart" titled, "brave heart - DIGIMON Animation 25th Arrange ver.-" by Ayumi Miyazaki .

Hiroyuki Kakudō returned to direct the new video. Rie Nishimura ( Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna , Digimon Adventure 02 The Beginning ) designed the characters. Yumeta Company animated the video, with Toei Animation producing.

A new series of comics were published on the Digimon Web platform featuring art from " Digimon Comic Award" contestants, as well as the new Digimon manga by Digimon Dreamers author Tenya Yabuno , on August 10.

As part of the 25th anniversary, theaters in Japan screened the Digimon Adventure Our War Game! ( Digimon: Our War Game ) and Digimon Adventure 02 : Digimon Hurricane Touchdown!! ( Digimon: The Golden Digimentals ) anime films together as a double feature starting on August 9.

The first Digimon Adventure television anime series premiered in 1999. The Digimon Adventure 02 sequel anime series then aired in 2000-2001. The 50-episode Digimon Frontier anime aired in Japan from April 2002 to March 2003. Digimon Ghost Game , the franchise 's latest anime series, premiered in October 2021, and ended with its 68th episode in March 2023.