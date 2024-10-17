Digimon Adventure Anime Gets Newly Animated 25th Anniversary Video Next March

Video to debut in global stream to end anime's anniversary celebrations

The official Digimon Partners X (formerly Twitter ) account announced on Friday that the franchise will conclude the 25th anniversary of the Digimon Adventure anime with a new promotional video titled " Digimon Adventure -Beyond-." The video will debut at the Digimon Con 2025 event streaming worldwide in late March, and will mark the end of the Digimon Adventure anime's 25th anniversary celebrations.

Digimon Adventure 25th Anniversary PV

"Digimon Adventure -BEYOND-"

The teaser visual, drawn by the PV director Hiroyuki Kakudo, has also been released!



The video will feature the story up to the end of Digimon Adventure 02 , but will also feature a "new portrayal" of Taichi/Tai and friends as grownups. The video will feature the Digimon Adventure insert song "Brave Heart" by Ayumi Miyazaki .

Hiroyuki Kakudō returns to direct the new video. Rie Nishimura ( Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna , Digimon Adventure 02 The Beginning ) is designing the characters. Yumeta Company is animating the video, with Toei Animation producing.

The official Digimon Partners YouTube channel debuted a separate 25th anniversary video for Digimon Adventure on August 1.

The first Digimon Adventure television anime series premiered in 1999. The Digimon Adventure 02 sequel anime series then aired in 2000-2001.

A new series of comics were published on the Digimon Web platform featuring art from " Digimon Comic Award" contestants, as well as the new Digimon manga by Digimon Dreamers author Tenya Yabuno , on August 10.

As part of the 25th anniversary, theaters in Japan screened the Digimon Adventure Our War Game! ( Digimon: Our War Game ) and Digimon Adventure 02 : Digimon Hurricane Touchdown!! ( Digimon: The Golden Digimentals ) anime films together as a double feature starting on August 9.