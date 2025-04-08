News
Ponkotsu Fūkiin to Skirt Take ga Futekisetsu na JK no Hanashi Manga Gets TV Anime
posted on by Alex Mateo
A new official website opened on Tuesday to announce that Takuma Yokota's Ponkotsu Fūkiin to Skirt Take ga Futekisetsu na JK no Hanashi (Story of the Useless Public Morals Committeeman and the High School Girl With Inappropriate Skirt Length) manga is getting a television anime.
Daiji Iwanaga (The Night Beyond the Tricornered Window) is directing the anime at Zero-G. Yō Himuro is designing the characters.
The story centers on a boy from the public morals committee who seems smart but is actually useless, and a girl who seems like a problem child but is actually very capable.
Yokota (Destroy All Humans. They Can't Be Regenerated. A Magic: The Gathering Manga) debuted the manga in Kodansha's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine in March 2019. Kodansha published the manga's 17th compiled book volume on Wednesday.
