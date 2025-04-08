Sonic Rumble Game Launches on May 8

Mobile, PC game delayed from winter

announced on Tuesday that it will release, the battle royale mobile game for the, for iOS, Android, and PC viaon May 8.

The game was delayed from winter.

The game features 32-player battle royale challenges. Players control toy versions of characters from throughout the franchise . There will also be customization and avatars.

Sega and Rovio ( Angry Birds ) are collaborating on the title. Sonic recently had a collaboration in the Angry Birds games.

The Sonic X Shadow Generations game launched on October 25 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Netflix added Sega 's Sonic Mania Plus game on iOS and Android devices through the Netflix Games service in May 2024.

Sega released Sonic Superstars for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC in October 2023. The game hearkens to classic 2D platforming games in the series, and features Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose as playable characters. The game has both a single player mode and a cooperative mode for up to four players.

Source: Press release