Sonic Superstars Game's Trailer Reveals October 17 Launch

Sega began streaming a trailer for Sonic Superstars , its new game in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise , during the Gamescom Opening Night Live livestream on Tuesday, and it reveals that the game will launch for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC on October 17. The video also previews the multiplayer mode:

Sega also streamed a trailer for the "Final Horizon" update for its Sonic Frontiers game. The update will feature new story, playable characters, and challenges:

Sega describes Sonic Superstars :

Sonic and his friends' journey starts on the beautiful North Star Islands, a mystical place offering never-before-seen environments, as well as a mysterious story waiting to unfold. Enormous creatures, exhilarating adventures, and evil plans from Dr. Eggman await Sonic and his friends, who can now obtain brand-new abilities known as the Emerald Powers when Chaos Emeralds are collected.

The game hearkens to classic 2D platforming games in the series, and features Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose as playable characters. The game has both a single player mode and a cooperative mode for up to four players.

Sonic Frontiers , Sega 's new game in the Sonic the Hedgehog series, launched for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC via Steam in November 2022.

Source: Gamescom Opening Night Live