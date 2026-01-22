Crunchyroll Announces Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, 'Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You' Season 2, Roll Over and Die English Dub Cast

All 3 dubs debut on Thursday

Image via Jujutsu Kaisen anime's website © Gege Akutami/Shueisha, JUJUTSU KAISEN Project

Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday the English dub cast for the third season of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime; the second season of the Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You anime; and the Roll Over and Die anime. The dubs for all three anime will premiere on Thursday.

The cast for Jujutsu Kaisen includes:

Kirstie Simone will direct the dub, Jamie Simone will produce, and Jeff Nimoy will adapt the script. Ernie Sheesley will serve as mixer and sound engineer.

The anime premiered with the first two episodes as a one-hour special on January 8 on the "Super Animeism TURBO" programming block on MBS , TBS , and their affiliates. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime worldwide, excluding Asia.

After the anime's 54th episode airs on February 12, a special episode recapping the season thus far will air on February 19. Then episodes 55-59 will air from February 26-March 26.

Shōta Goshozono ( JUJUTSU KAISEN: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death – The Movie , Ranking of Kings ) returns to direct the series at MAPPA . Hiroshi Seko ( Ajin , DAN DA DAN ) is overseeing and writing the series scripts. Animation directors Yosuke Yajima and Hiromi Niwa return, but this time to design the characters. Yoshimasa Terui ( Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX , Hi Score Girl ) is composing the music for the season.

Gege Akutami launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in March 2018, and ended it in September 2024. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and Shueisha is also publishing the manga digitally on its MANGA Plus service.

The cast for Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You includes:

Helena Walstrom will direct the dub, Samantha Herek will produce, and Audrey Drake Rigg will adapt the script. Rickey Watkins will serve as mixer, and Zachary Davis serves as sound engineer.

The series premiered in Japan on January 8. Crunchyroll is streaming the season in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, India, and Southeast Asia as it airs in Japan.

Mayuko Kazama joins the cast for the second season as Kuroda, who was a classmate of Shin's when he was at university and who has had feelings for Shin since then.

First season director Junichi Yamamoto is returning to direct the second season at Typhoon Graphics . Yū Murai is also returning to oversee the series scripts.

The anime's first season premiered on TBS in January 2025. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. The company is also streaming an English dub.

Junichi Yamamoto ( More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers ; Armor Shop for Ladies & Gentlemen ) directed the first season, and Typhoon Graphics produced the anime. Yū Murai ( Haigakura ) and Nagisa Nario supervised and wrote the series scripts, Io Shiiba designed the characters, and Katsuzō Hirata ( Angel Beats! character design) and Suzuna Okuyama ( A Certain Magical Index II key animator) were the sub-character designers. Keiji Inai (all five seasons of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ) composed the music.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the original manga in English, and it describes the story:

Mizuha's seventeenth birthday is the pits. Her parents totally forgot, and the senpai she likes isn't interested in her. But when her longtime childhood friend asks her out, Mizuha has to sort out what this change could mean…and all in the middle of a global pandemic!

Image courtesy of AQUA ARIS ©kiki, kinta, kodamazon/MICRO MAGAZINE/Omagoto Project

The cast for Roll Over and Die includes:

Lee George will direct the dub, Zach Bolton will produce, and Matthew Greenbaum will adapt the script. Andrew Tipps will serve as mixer, and Paola Guzman serves as sound engineer.

The anime premiered on January 8. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs worldwide excluding Asia, but including India and the Indian Subcontinent.

Nobuharu Kamanaka ( Detective Conan ) is directing the anime at ACGT. Mariko Kunisawa ( Ascendance of a Bookworm ) is handling the series composition. Character designers are Miki Matsumoto ( Summer Time Rendering ), Fumio Matsumoto ( Orient ), Takaaki Fukuyo ( Dies irae ), and Takafumi Furusawa ( Berserk of Gluttony ). Ryō Takahashi ( Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest ) is composing the music.

PassCode performs the opening theme song "Liberator." Hirachi Koji composed and arranged the song, and ucio and Konnie Aoki wrote the lyrics. Yuki Tanaka performs the ending theme song "I Need." Tomoya Kinoshita composed and arranged the song, and Masami Okui wrote the lyrics.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the original light novel series in English, and it describes the story:

Flum Apricot was never meant to be a hero. Despite stats that were zeroes across the board and a power she can't even use, she somehow finds herself a member of a party of heroes. But Flum's life hits rock bottom when the party's renowned sage, Jean Inteige, decides that the useless girl is dead weight, and arranges to have her sold into slavery. Tossed to monsters to be feasted upon for her master's entertainment, Flum makes the desperate choice to reach for a cursed weapon…and something new awakens within her. A grimdark tale about one woman's blood-soaked quest to reclaim her life!

Seven Seas is also releasing the novel series in audiobook format featuring narrator Emily Bauer .

Source: Crunchyroll (link 2, link 3) (Liam Dempsey)